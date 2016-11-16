Oklahoma Deer Gun Season Starts Saturday

On the eve of the 2016 Oklahoma gun deer season, there’s little doubt that this weekend looms large in the lives of many Sooner State residents.

“How big is the gun deer season in Oklahoma?” chuckled Durant Daily Democrat sports editor Kevin Farr in a midweek conversation.

“Well, when I realized that very few teams were playing basketball this week on Friday night going into the holiday break, I kind of had it figured out.”

Indeed, for the Oklahoma version of the orange army heading afield this Saturday morning for the start of the Nov. 19 to Dec. 4 modern gun season, there are few events that loom larger every year.

Maybe a birthday or two tops the list, along with an anniversary celebration, the gathering of family on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day and the celebration of both New Year’s and the Fourth of July.

And perhaps a couple of other little events also compete for top billing like the annual Bedlam football game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, not to mention that little October skirmish in the Cotton Bowl between Texas and OU.

But aside from the events listed above, there’s little that proves to be larger in the lives of many Sooner State residents than the start of gun deer season, an annual two week long affair that will lure more than 140,000 hunters afield over the 16-day season.

Want some numerical proof as to how big the gun deer season is for Oklahoma hunters?

Well, for starters, consider that according to the 2015-16 Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Big Game Report, some 145,934 sportsmen and sportswomen hunted during the 16-day long regular gun season a year ago.

What did those hunters tag last year? According to the above mentioned report, regular gun season hunters took some 58-percent of the state’s total autumn harvest (which numbered 88,467 deer).

Specifically, during the 2015 regular gun season (which ran from Nov. 21 until Dec. 6 last year), hunters used modern firearms to take 43,848 deer. Out of that figure, a full 36-percent of those deer were taken on opening weekend.

If those numbers don’t convince you of the magnitude of this weekend’s gun opener, then consider the fact that the annual gun season marks perhaps the best chance that hunters will have to tag the monster buck of their dreams.

On a statewide level, the current Cy Curtis Program non-typical record buck is an 18-point gun harvest taken in Tillman County on Nov. 23, 2004 by Grandfield hunter Michael Crossland. That world class bruiser eventually was net scored by ODWC officials at 248 6/8 inches.

On the typical side of things, who can forget the back-to-back state record gun kills in nearby Pushmataha County back in 2007?

The first buck was taken on Nov. 18 that year by Glenpool hunter Jason Boyett who took a buck that net scored at 192 5/8 inches. Just 10 days later, John Ehmer ended the short reign of the Boyett buck when he took the current state record typical, a 7X6 bruiser that net scored 194 0/8 inches.

Here in Bryan County, the gun season also offers hunters a chance to take a bruiser buck like the 156 1/8 inch 6X5 typical taken by Oklahoma City hunter M.A. Nelson on Nov. 21, 1988. On the non-typical side of things, the gun season benchmark in the local woods is a 178 4/8 inch 5X9 non-typical taken by Atoka hunter Derrick Glover on Nov. 24, 2005.

With such thoughts and numbers swirling about, many local hunters are asking what they will find this fall during the 2016 Oklahoma gun season.

Well, after abundant precipitation throughout much of the year and the top-shelf habitat that has resulted, the state’s deer herd is in robust shape with good numbers, good antlers and good body weights.

And that should mean an even better deer season than a year ago, especially with the peak of the rut going on across many areas of the southern Great Plains, not to mention the arrival of a powerful cold front late this week that should bring an end to record warmth and the arrival of a hard freeze across much of Oklahoma.

That will very likely result in a number of deer being up and on their feet this weekend, something that should bring an exciting weekend of rifle reports sounding across the Sooner State as big bucks get tagged and freezers get filled.

Want to get in on the action? Then give consideration to these five tips as opening weekend approaches.

First, make sure that your rifle is properly sighted in before venturing afield.

No matter how well it was shooting last year – and yes, I mean even if it has sat undisturbed in your gun safe since then – a responsible hunter will never take aim at a buck or doe without rechecking the accuracy of their rifle and scope combination prior to the season.

Second, be sure that you bring enough of your favored ammunition to camp and that such ammo is of the same caliber, brand and load configuration as what you sighted in with.

Why should you bring extra rifle ammo to deer camp? Well, for starters, it can be hard to find deer bullets out in rural areas, particularly if you’re shooting a caliber or cartridge that isn’t readily available.

And if you’ve ever dropped your gun case or missed a deer, then you probably know exactly why I’ve included this tip. And if you haven’t done so, well, trust me on this since I’ve learned this lesson the hard way.

Third, don’t forget your binoculars. While some hunters judge a deer while peering through their rifle scope, that’s not the best way – or the safest way – to do so. Instead, bring a good set of 8X32 or 10X42 binoculars with you and make the decision to take or pass a deer while using them.

Fourth, with the rut kicking into gear across both sides of the Red River Valley in recent days, don’t get into a stand without some way to attract a deer’s attention.

For most of us, that’s a set of rattling horns, a rattling bag and/or a grunt call, tools that can help lure in a good buck that is cruising the woods while looking for love. For a few of us, this tip might mean using a decoy, a hunting tool that is a staple of hunters further to the north but something that is greatly underutilized in both Texas and Oklahoma.

And finally, be sure to bring a hunting knife with you to camp, one that is scary sharp like the fine hunting knives made by Charles Allen and his Knives of Alaska and DiamondBlade knife making crews down in Denison (for information on these fine knives, visit either www.knivesofalaska.com or www.diamondbladeknives.com ).

Why this last tip? Because with any luck, you’re going to need it this weekend as the time comes to field dress and cape a great Oklahoma whitetail, one that is headed for both the taxidermist’s shop and the meat processing plant.

And with the year’s best weekend of deer hunting about ready to begin in Oklahoma, there’s a pretty good chance for both things to take place.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

