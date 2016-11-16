SE posts strong numbers in 7-4 finish

The hard work is over and the hard work is just beginning.

Coach Bo Atterberry and his Savage Storm footballers have just completed the 2016 campaign a handful of plays in one game and 20 seconds in another away from a sparkling 9-2 record.

The Storm finished 7-4 overall and tied with Ouachita Baptist for fourth place in the Great American Conference final regular-season standings after being picked to finish 8th in the preseason poll.

Southeastern defeated Ouachita Baptist 45-38 in the second game of the season and the first home game. SE was unbeaten in five games at Paul Laird Field this year and the streak stretches to seven with wins in the last two home games of 2015.

Now the battle moves to recruiting and the off-season work to prepare for 2017.

Coach Atterberry said, “We had some good and some bad. We played some close games and let a couple get away when we should have won. I’m proud of our guys. We had some injuries, but just kept battling.

“We lose some good players and we also return some good players. We have holes to fill and that’s where our recruiting is focused. I would like to have more competition at each position. We’ve had three winning seasons in a row and I feel like we have made some strides. We will have to make some more adjustments, get some new pieces in the right places and get ready to compete in 2017.

“I want our fans to know the coaches and players really appreciate the support we have received. That just makes us want to play harder and finish stronger.”

THE FINAL GAC regular-season standings show Harding alone at the top with a nifty 11-0 record. Southern Arkansas is second at 9-2 and Henderson State third at 8-3.

Southeastern and Ouachita Baptist are tied for fourth at 7-4, Arkansas Tech is 6-5 and Southwestern 5-6.

Arkansas-Monticello and Northwestern finished at 4-7 each, Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene knotted at 2-9 with East Central bottomed out at 1-10.

BY THE NUMBERS, statistics show Southeastern fifth in scoring at 35.1 points per game and sixth in scoring defense, 31.2 ppg.

Rushing offense was third at 230.5 yards per game, passing seventh at 215.4 and total offense third at 445.9 yards per game. SE was eighth in rush defense at 217.8 and seventh in pass defense at 226.5 ypg.

Southeastern was second in field-goal percentage with Joel Carlos hitting 15 of 17. First place was three of three and third place four of five. How about having a minimum number of attempts?

The Storm finished second in turnover margin at 0.82, first in red-zone offense at 49 of 53 and fourth in red-zone defense at 36 of 46.

INDIVIDUALLY, Ronnie Green (5-9, 190, senior running back from Cedar Hill, Texas) was first in rushing with 111.5 yards per game and Devlon Wortham (5-9, 205, senior running back from Wolfe City, Texas) third at 103.6 ypg.

Quarterback C.B. Cantwell (6-3, 185, junior from Frisco, Texas, Heritage High School) was fifth in passing at 215.4 yards per game and fourth in passing efficiency at 146.1 percent.

Receiver Kaymon Farmer (5-5, 150, senior from Pittsburg, Texas) was fifth with 5.0 catches per game and Bryce Steele (6-2, 225, junior from Wichita, Kansas, Como-Pickton, Texas, High School) tied for eighth with 3.9 cpg.

Farmer was 7th in receiving yards with 610, Steele 13th with 554 and Anterric Maxey-Meshileya (6-2, 205, senior from Dallas, Texas, and Trinity Valley, Texas, Community College) 20th at 447.

Cantwell was 5th in total offense at 225.2 yards per game, Green 14th at 111.5 and Wortham 16th at 103.6 ypg.

Joel Carlos (5-9, 165, sophomore kicker from Carrollton, Texas, Hebron High School) was second in scoring with 8.0 points per game. Wortham was first in overall scoring at 10.4 ppg.

Raheem Wilson (5-11, 185, senior defensive back from DeSoto, Texas) was first in passes defended with 24 for a 2.18 average per game.

Southeastern had four players earn GAC Player of the Week honors with Carlos being honored three times and Farmer, Wortham and Wilson once each.