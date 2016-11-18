Area Basketball Roundup

Tushka 55, Colbert 29 (Girls)

Tushka got off to a fast start with its relentless pressure and never looked back for the 55-29 victory on the road at Colbert.

Colbert dug a deep hole that the Lady Leopards couldn’t get out of in the first period due to cold shooting and multiple turnovers as they fell behind 29-9. And by the end the second quarter the Lady Leopards trailed 40-12.

The Lady Tigers continued their hot shooting and suffocating defense in the third period as they extended the lead to 52-18. Colbert had a late rally in the fourth period, but it was too little, too late.

Ryann Cochran had a game-high 16 points for Tushka while teammate Jaylee Eaves was close behind with 13 points. Colbert’s Brady Rowland led her team with eight points and Keirstin McCraw had five points.

Tushka 68, Colbert 47 (Boys)

Marcus Hampton was almost perfect from behind the arc as he hit five three-pointers and led Tushka with 15 points. Conner Sutton finished with 12 points. Colbert’s Kris Singleton also had the hot hand as he notched a game-high 17 points and Dillion Winger also shot lights out with four treys and ended with 16 points.

Tushka had slim 12-7 lead with three minutes left in the first period. Hampton then made a three-pointer and jumper to the Tigers a 17-9 lead. Colbert stormed back as Winger hit a long jumper and Brandon Denton made a three-point bucket to close the gap 17-15 to end the first period.

Singleton and Winger combined for 13 points in the second quarter to keep close with Tushka as the Colbert trailed at halftime 39-30.

The game got away from Colbert in the third period as the Leopards were outscored 11-4 and Tushka continued to put points on the board as the Leopards had trouble finding their shots in the fourth period.

Calera 61, Achille 52 (Boys)

Sensational balance spurred the Calera Bulldogs as they outslugged visiting Achille, 61-52.

Brackus Williams was the spark plug for the hosts, pouring in 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Calera also got nine points each from Logan Hestily and Taylor Hadley. Hunter Fuller contributed eight as Fisher Hutchins also ended with eight points and five boards.

Kody Tooms contributed seven points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Sophomore Austin McClung topped the offensive attack for Achille with 18 points.

Braiden Williams added 11, Brayden Prater scored eight, Alex Simmons had seven, Cy Burden added four with Tristan Lawson and Trent Gibby contributing two each.

Calera 59, Achille 47 (Girls)

The Calera Lady Bulldogs built an early lead and then were able to hold off a third quarter rally to dispatch visiting Achille, 59-47.

Calera led 16-8 after one quarter and 35-21 at halftime before Achille answered with a 14-6 edge in the third stanza to cut the margin to 41-35. That’s as close as it got however as the Lady Bulldogs were able to outscore the Lady Eagles, 18-12, in the fourth.

Logan Mullens poured in 23 points to spark Calera. Dally Holbrook added 16, Maddie Partain scored nine and Kendra St. Clair had eight.

Achille was led by Raychel Alexander’s 19 points. Kaelie Tiemann chipped in nine, Sommer Rater had seven, Ashleigh Brown scored six, Jackie Todd had four and Karah Manry checked in with two.

Rattan 55, Soper 25 (Girls)

Soper dropped a 55-25 decision to Rattan in a very physical contest that was much closer than the final score most of the way.

The Lady Bears led 10-9 after one quarter before Rattan erupted for a 16-2 run in the second stanza to take the lead for good. The Lady Rams were able to pull away in the fourth quarter against Soper reserves.

JaeLeigh Holder had another solid effort with 15 points, eight of which came in the first quarter flurry by Soper.

Taylor Herndon scored four while Mackenzie Higginbottom, Emilee Moyer and Vickie Wolfenbarger added two apiece for the Lady Bears who take on Bennington today at noon at Cheasapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Boswell 50, Victory Life 23 (Girls)

Boswell exploded out to a 24-2 lead after one period and 31-2 at the half en route to the 50-23 victory.

The Lady Scorpions used a balanced arsenal with three players each hitting double figures, led by Harleigh Belvin’s 15 points. Hailey Belvin contributed 12 and Breah Stewart scored 11.

Boswell also got six points from Virginia Beddo, four by Sadie Fomby and two from Erin Caldwell.

Victory Life was topped by Tara Dollar’s 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Scarlett Stinchcomb also tossed in 11, hitting a pair of treys as well.

Boswell 76, Victory Life 40 (Boys)

A 46-18 edge in the second half proved to be too much for Victory Life to overcome as Boswell cruised past the Eagles, 76-40.

Boswell led 19-12 after one period and 32-22 at the half before breaking it wide open following intermission, notching 22 points in the third period and 24 in the fourth.

Aaron Taylor was the catalyst for the Scorpions with a game-high 25 points, which included three three-pointers.

Darin Brown pumped in 16 with Caleb Hitchcock also hitting double figures with 10 points. Boswell also had Walker Sullivan with seven points, Kaleb Virden and Jesus Rubio posted six apiece, Kason Barker scored three, Brett Anderson and Levi Russell had two each with Bryant Bacon rounding out the scoring with one point.

Daniel Burt sparked Victory Life with 24 points as he drained three treys along with five of six from the charity stripe.

Ben Grody added eight while Tristan Perkins tossed in four and Chase Williams and Kia Adigum finished with two apiece.

Wright City 63, Rock Creek 43 (Girls)

The Rock Creek Lady Mustangs could never get their transition attack fully in gear as turnovers proved costly as they dropped a 63-43 decision on the road at powerful Wright City.

Wright City raced to a 17-11 lead after one period and 36-21 at intermission, outscoring the Lady Mustangs in every quarter for the victory.

Jacey Angello topped Rock Creek with nine points as Michaela Stinson chipped in seven and Brittany Farrington and Hannah Heflin scored six apiece.

The Lady Mustangs also got four points each from Lainey Jestis and Jordan Nelson. Teeronie McCann finished with two.

Bennington 54, Whitesboro 48 (Boys)

In a battle of likely ranked teams in Class B, Bennington was able to hold off a late Whitesboro charge for a 54-48 victory.

The Bears put together one of their best halves of the season to build a 15-point halftime advantage before the visitors answered following intermission.

Andrew McDonald led the offensive charge for the Bears with 20 points as Keaton Robison chipped in 13 and Johnny Mays had 11.

Tushka’s Jaylee Eaves goes up for two of her 13 points on this shot Thursday night. Eaves and the Lady Tigers cruised to a 55-29 win over Colbert. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TushkaGirls-11JayleeEaves.jpg Tushka’s Jaylee Eaves goes up for two of her 13 points on this shot Thursday night. Eaves and the Lady Tigers cruised to a 55-29 win over Colbert. Colbert senior Kris Singleton drives past a Tushka defender on this play Thursday night. Singleton finished with a game-high 17 points but the Leopards came out on the short end of a 68-47 decision. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_ColbertBoys-1KrisSingleton.jpg Colbert senior Kris Singleton drives past a Tushka defender on this play Thursday night. Singleton finished with a game-high 17 points but the Leopards came out on the short end of a 68-47 decision.