Silo boys edge Caddo in overtime thriller

CADDO – A wild second half wasn’t enough to decide things as Silo needed overtime to turn back up-and-coming Caddo, 69-65, in the Bruins’ season opener before packed house Thursday night.

In the girls’ game, the host Lady Bruins were able to shake off rough field goal shooting for a 49-22 win over the Lady Rebels.

Both teams will be off until November 29 after the Thanksgiving break when Silo hosts Boswell and Caddo travels to Kingston.

Girls

It took nearly seven minutes for either team to manage a field goal in a horrendous shooting start for each.

Caddo senior Alli Adair finally lifted the lid with a pair of buckets in the closing 1:24 to give the hosts an 8-1 edge after one stanza.

Much like the rest of the squad, the high-scoring Adair got off to a rough shooting start, finishing with 13 points but she did get her teammates involved extensively with several easy baskets while dishing out eight assists.

Three of those assists came during an 8-0 Caddo flurry midway through the second period that pushed the advantage to 17-4 as Silo’s shooting woes continued.

The Lady Rebels notched their first field goal of the contest on a three-pointer by Randi McLarry with only 1:52 left in the opening half of play and trailed 20-9 at intermission.

A pair of Kensea Eppler baskets early in the third helped cut the Caddo lead to 25-14 before another monster dry spell in which the Lady Bruins put together a 10-0 run fueled by a pair of three-point trips down the floor by Brittney Miller.

Miller also finished with 13 points to tie Adair for team-high honors.

“I thought we played pretty well defensively,” Caddo head coach Vernon Johnson stated. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well all night long. We’re going to have to shoot it better than that but I know we are capable.

“When we shoot the ball well we have a chance to beat some really good people.”

Tanna Hightower and Allison Hawkins pumped in six points each for Caddo with Kacie Clower chipping in five along with two apiece by Olivia Weaver and Kynsey Dixon.

Eppler paced Silo with 10 points. Daelyn Marshall and McLarry tossed in three each as Cheri Stampley, Gracie Cater and Hallie Jones ended with two each.

Boys

Silo got off to a scorching start but it was Caddo’s sizzling second half that made things very interesting.

The Rebels used five three-pointers, including three by Austin Thomas, in the opening stanza to build a 19-8 lead after one and maintained that margin at 32-21 at the half.

The third period proved to be a totally different story as the host Bruins went on a 23-9 run to take a 44-41 edge to the final period. Kaden Johnson accounted for eight of those points while teammate Garrett McMichael pumped in seven to fuel the Bruin comeback.

McMichael added another six points of his game-high 21 in the fourth but Silo was able to rally thanks to a 10-point flurry from Bryce Brister, knotting the game at 57 to force overtime.

The Rebels continued the onslaught in the extra frame as senior Jake Hamilton stepped to the forefront with six key points, including a big three-pointer.

“I’m very proud of the composure our guys showed at the critical moments of the fourth quarter and overtime,” Silo head coach Brett Frank said. “We are a senior-led team and I feel they really stepped up for us tonight.

“Caddo is an extremely talented, young and well coached team. They’re going to have a ton of success this season and for the next several years. Their freshmen Caden Johnson and K.W. Adair made some unbelievable plays that sparked their comeback.”

Bryce Brister topped the Silo scoring with 20 points as Thomas and Hamilton notched 14 apiece. Nolan Brister also hit double figures with 10 and Dally Cheek was only a point shy, ending with nine. Jessen Pratt rounded out the Rebels with two points.

McMichael’s 21 led the way for Caddo, which also got 17 from Johnson and 14 by Daniel Stone. Gage McMichael added six, Matthew Jenkins had four and Lance Minyard ended with three.

Silo’s Dally Cheek works around Caddo defender K.W. Adair on this backcourt drive in Thursday’s contest. Cheek finished with nine points as the Rebels survived in overtime for a 69-65 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DallyCheek.jpg Silo’s Dally Cheek works around Caddo defender K.W. Adair on this backcourt drive in Thursday’s contest. Cheek finished with nine points as the Rebels survived in overtime for a 69-65 victory. Caddo senior Alli Adair dribbles past Silo’s Randi McLarry during Thursday night season opener for the Lady Bruins. Adair scored 13 points and had eight assists to spur Caddo to a 49-22 win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_AlliAdair.jpg Caddo senior Alli Adair dribbles past Silo’s Randi McLarry during Thursday night season opener for the Lady Bruins. Adair scored 13 points and had eight assists to spur Caddo to a 49-22 win.

