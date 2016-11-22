Bennington girls, Soper boys ride big 4th quarters to win

OKLAHOMA CITY – A pair of nailbiters through three quarters turned into victories for the Bennington girls and Soper boys in a high school basketball split Friday afternoon at Chesapeake Arena in downtown Oklahoma City.

In the opener, the Lady Bears held a slim two-point lead heading into the final stanza before closing on a 10-2 run to close the contest with a 37-27 win.

Bennington also held a narrow one-point edge after three frames in the boys contest but was outscored by the Red Bears 13-7 in the fourth as Soper notched the 42-37 victory.

Both schools are idle until December 1 when Soper hosts Achille and Bennington visits Caddo.

Girls

Things were tight through three period when Soper went ice cold, going scoreless from the field over the final eight minutes.

Bennington took advantage by pouring in 10 in the quarter to steadily extend the lead sparked by Maci Haislip, who scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Lady Bears led most of the contest but could never pull away until the fourth stanza, holding a 9-5 edge after one period, 19-15 at halftime and 27-25 through three.

Madison Currie chipped in eight points and Alexus Gibson contributed seven in the Lady Bear late flurry. Nicole McWilliams finished with three points as Maria Martinez, Kindal Stricklen and Kristen Wilson scored two apiece and Emily Stevens added one point.

Senior JaeLeigh Holder pumped in 12 for Soper but was the only Lady Bear close to double figures in the contest.

Vicky Wolfenbarger tossed in four with Kylie Webb, Kourtni Daniels, Bayleigh Parker, Emiley Beaird and Taylor Herndon all notching two points. Mackenzie Higginbottom finished with a point.

Boys

Soper took advantage of Bennington miscues in the fourth quarter to rally from a 30-29 deficit with a big fourth period.

Much of the Red Bears’ push came at the free throw line as they connected on seven of 11 charity tosses.

Ethan Bacon and Tanner Trent were the catalysts of the Soper flurry, combining for 12 points in the frame. Bacon scored seven of his 10 while Trent also posted five of his seven points.

It was nip and tuck through three quarters as Soper held an 11-10 edge after one before Bennington carried a 20-18 lead into the halftime break.

Cody White also poured in eight points after intermission for the Red Bears to finish with 10. Cage Record added nine, Jarod McDaniel had four and Bryce Egan scored three.

Andrew McDonald pumped in 10 of his team-high 12 points for Bennington in the second half but it wasn’t enough to hold off Soper.

The Bears got seven from Keaton Robison as well as six points apiece by Josh Rubio, Johnny Mays and Kody Powell. Tucker McWilliams posted two points to round out the scoring.

Soper’s Cage Record scored nine points Friday afternoon and helped the Red Bears rally in the fourth quarter for a 42-37 win over Bennington at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_CageRecord.jpg Soper’s Cage Record scored nine points Friday afternoon and helped the Red Bears rally in the fourth quarter for a 42-37 win over Bennington at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.