Savage Storm garners 12 All-GAC football honors

On the heels of a 7-4 season and a fourth-place finish in the conference standings, a total of 12 players have taken home All-Great American Conference honors, including four who earn first team recognition as announced this week.

Ronnie Green, Garrett Westphal, Raheem Wilson and Joel Carlos each took home first team honors.

Kaymon Farmer and DaMarius Lavender earned second team honors.

Devlon Wortham, James Revada, Bryce Steele, Luke Alexander, Trent Hannah and Justin Young all earned honorable mention nods.

Green, a senior running back from Cedar Hill, Texas, finished the season as the GAC’s leading rusher with 1,226 yards, averaging 111.5 ypg, with nine touchdowns. He also added 18 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown. He finishes the year with the single-season rushing record in the GAC and the second-best season in SE history. He is third on the school’s career rushing list with 2,611 yards and fifth in league history.

Westphal, a junior offensive lineman from Rockwall, Texas, helped anchor an offensive line which produced the GAC’s first running back duo to rush for 1,000 yards each while in the passing game allowing just 14 sacks on the season as the Storm set a record for total offense in a season with 4,904 yards, averaging 445.8 yards per game.

Wilson, a senior corner back from DeSoto, Texas, finishes the season with 47 tackles and leads the country in passes defended with 24 which included a GAC-best five interceptions and 19 pass breakups. He enters SE’s record book for career interceptions and passes defended while matching that mark at the conference level with a total of 18 interceptions.

Joel Carlos, a sophomore kicker and punter from Carrollton, Texas, finished the season with a 15-of-17 mark on field goals, connecting on 88.2 percent, and turned in the second-best season in SE history for field goal makes and percentage. Additionally, he has added 42 punts for a 40.2 yards per punt average with a long of 54 yards, six at 50-plus and 13 inside the 20 yardline.

Farmer, a senior wide receiver from Pittsburg, Texas, became Southeastern and the GAC’s all-time career leader in receptions this season after posting 50 catches over his senior campaign for 610 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a long reception of 74 yards and will finish third on the all-time career receiving list at 2,339 yards.

Lavender, a junior nose guard from Monroe, La., led the interior of the defensive line with 32 tackles on the season. He added 3.0 tackles for loss with a sack and a QB hurry.

Wortham, a senior from Wolfe City, Texas, posted 1,140 yards on the season on 167 carries, averaging 6.8 ypc and 103.6 ypg. He added an SE record 18 rushing touchdowns and chipped in seven catches for 62 yards and another score. He will set nine Southeastern records and seven GAC records including career rushing yardage for both at 3,453 yards, career rushing touchdowns with 46 and career points scored with 282.

Revada, a senior full back from Pflugerville, Texas, had 19 yards on the ground and a touchdown but did his damage from the full back or tight end spot as a blocker where he helped produce the GAC’s first running back duo to rush for 1,000 yards each while overall the Storm set a record for total offense in a season with 4,904 yards, averaging 445.8 yards per game.

Steele, a junior tight end from Wichita, Kan., was SE’s number two receiver on the season with 42 catches and 549 yards, averaging 13.1 yards per catch and 49.9 yards per game receiving. He added six touchdown grabs.

Alexander, a senior offensive lineman from Ft. Worth, Texas, anchored from the center position an offensive line which produced the GAC’s first running back duo to rush for 1,000 yards each while in the passing game allowing just 14 sacks on the season as the Storm set a record for total offense in a season with 4,904 yards, averaging 445.8 yards per game.

Hannah, a senior outside linebacker from Rowlett, Texas, tallied 26 tackles on the season over 10 games, but played havoc on opposing backfields where he recorded 8.5 tackles for loss to lead the Storm and turned in a team-best 4.5 sacks for a loss of 20 yards. He also added a QB hurry and a forced fumble.

Young, a junior linebacker from Monroe, La., totaled 26 tackles overall on the season with 4.0 going for a loss, including 3.0 sacks while also chipping in a pass breakup and a forced fumble. He also made his presence felt on special teams where he was the top coverage tackler on the year with nine special teams tackles, including seven on kickoff returns and two on punt returns.

Matt Thomas is Sports Information Director at Southeastern

Ronnie Green finished the season as the conference leading rusher with 1,226 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 18 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown. He finished the year with the single-season rushing record in the GAC and the second-best season in SE history. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Junior nose guard DaMarius Lavender led the interior of the Southeastern defensive line with 32 tackles on the season. He added 3.0 tackles for loss with a sack and a quarterback hurry. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Sophomore kicker Joel Carlos finished the season by connecting on 15 of 17 field goals, turning in the second-best season in SE history for field goal makes and percentage. He also added 42 punts for a 40.2 yards average with a long of 54 yards, six at 50-plus and 13 inside the 20 yardline. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat