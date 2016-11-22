Durant places several in JH wrestling open

Despite the season just getting started, Durant had several terrific showings in the Annual Durant Junior High Wrestling Open on Thursday.

Preston Lewis, Corey Hicks, Tagen Jamison, Cody Hicks, Conner Hall and Josh McKim each went unbeaten in the event to claim first place in their respective weight classes.

Corey Hicks (106 pounds), Tagen Jamison (120 pounds) and Cody Hicks (126 pounds) each prevailed with three consecutive fall victories. Lewis had a major decision and fall at 89 pounds for the title while Josh McKim posted a fall and decision triumph at 285 pounds.

The Lions had several other impressive placers including second place showings by Hunter Speers at 89 pounds, Parker Fernandez at 132 and Shawn Yancy at 162 pounds.

Third place finishers included Eli Pyle at 98 pounds and Fulton Gorges at 162. Brady Holaday was fourth at 98 as well.

Pedro Garcia, Naomi Horner and Jesus Galvez each notched a pair of victories on the day but did not place in the event. Cole Washington, Hayden Bailey, Mitch Washington, Houstin Trantham, Dawson Bowman, Dillon Borden, Cole Mitchell and Demian Ramirez all posted one match victory.

Durant’s Houstin Trantham battles an opponent during Thursday’s Annual Durant Junior High Wrestling Open. Trantham posted one match victory in the early season competition. The Lions finished with six unbeaten first place winners. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DurWrest-HoustinnTranthan.jpg Durant’s Houstin Trantham battles an opponent during Thursday’s Annual Durant Junior High Wrestling Open. Trantham posted one match victory in the early season competition. The Lions finished with six unbeaten first place winners.