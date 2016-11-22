Silo’s Marshall, Willman sign softball scholarships

Over the last several seasons the Silo Lady Rebels have reached new heights on the softball diamond, including a pair of state tournament appearances – the school’s first ever in fast pitch.

A pair of seniors will look to carry over those successes at the next level after inking college scholarship offers earlier this week.

Karissa Marshall will take her talents to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College while Cierra Willman will do likewise at Cowley County Junior College in Kansas.

The duo have been solid players for Silo head coach Mike Lawless, who had nothing but praise for each and what it means to the up-and-coming program.

“It’s definitely an exciting time for our program,” he said. “Anytime you can see kids rewarded by hard work they have put in over the years is outstanding. They are going to some college programs that have been very successful in past years and hopefully they can step in and help those programs continue success they have had.

“Anytime you have these days (signings) it shows younger kids that hard work is worth it. That you’re able to get your school paid for by playing a sport. It’s good for everyone involved.”

Marshall will head to NEO after a tremendous senior year in the fall in which she proved to be the catalyst of the Silo arsenal.

She batted .453 from the leadoff position, striking out only twice in 127 plate appearances. She chipped in 12 doubles, five triples and two home runs while driving in 30 and scoring 52 times. Her stolen base numbers were off the chart as she was successful on 43 of her 44 attempts.

“Karissa is just a tremendous run producer in so many ways,” Lawless added. “She is a five-skill player. She finished around the state lead in stolen bases. She hits for power and average, can bunt and take advantage of whatever defense gives her. She was tremendous defensively at catcher for us. She receives, blocks and throws it very well. She is just a game changer.

“Coach Iverson (at NEO) is trying to recruit people that can play multiple positions so she will be a huge asset to them in that regard because she can pretty much play anywhere on the field.”

NEO has been extremely successful over the last decade, advancing to the Junior College World Series seven times in the past 10 years.

That was one of the biggest drawing cards for Marshall.

“They have had tremendous success,” she said. “I feel like going there will give me a great opportunity to go on to an even higher level after two years.

“I think my first option will be as a catcher or outfielder but feel like I can play anywhere with my athleticism.”

Willman was a key cog for the Lady Rebels in their state tournament run this year, providing solid defense in the outfield along with a knack for getting on base at the bottom of the order to set the offensive table.

She reached base on almost half her plate appearances this fall, either by hit, free pass or error.

“Cierra has a great arm from the outfield and is a very solid defensive player,” Lawless commented. “We went back and forth on her hitting approach this year but she was able to see a lot of pitches and get deep in counts. She had a really good on-base percentage and scored a lot of runs for us.”

Cowley County, which is located in Arkansas City, Kansas, provided Willman with a lot of similarities to the Durant area, helping make her feel at home during her recruiting visit.

“It’s a small town kind of like Durant,” she added. “It seemed like they had really good team chemistry and it was a place that felt like I could call home.

“I’ve learned a lot at Silo and Coach Lawless really pushes us to make us realize our full potential. I think that will really help me in college.”

The senior outfielder could also have a chance to step in as a starter immediately, according to Cowley head coach Jenny Hoyt.

“We are losing three starters in our outfield so we think she can come in and help fill some holes with her experience, especially in the state tournament,” Coach Hoyt said. “We like outfielders with really good speed and feel like she can be an asset for us there.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Karissa Marshall signed a softball scholarship offer from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College this week. Pictured at the signing are front row (from left): Merna Adams, Karissa Marshall, Daelyn Marshall, Kinsler Cardenas and Makenzie Marshall. Back row (from left): Silo assistant coach Mike McDonald, Randall Brown and Silo head coach Mike Lawless. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_MarshallSigning.jpg Karissa Marshall signed a softball scholarship offer from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College this week. Pictured at the signing are front row (from left): Merna Adams, Karissa Marshall, Daelyn Marshall, Kinsler Cardenas and Makenzie Marshall. Back row (from left): Silo assistant coach Mike McDonald, Randall Brown and Silo head coach Mike Lawless. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Silo senior Cierra Willman inked a softball letter of intent with Cowley County Junior College this week. Pictured at the signing are front row (from left): Christy Willman, Cierra Willman, Scott Willman and Tyler Willman. Back row (from left): Silo assistant Mike McDonald, Cowley assistant Haley Strawn, Cowley head coach Jenny Hoyt and Silo head coach Mike Lawless. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_WillmanSigning.jpg Silo senior Cierra Willman inked a softball letter of intent with Cowley County Junior College this week. Pictured at the signing are front row (from left): Christy Willman, Cierra Willman, Scott Willman and Tyler Willman. Back row (from left): Silo assistant Mike McDonald, Cowley assistant Haley Strawn, Cowley head coach Jenny Hoyt and Silo head coach Mike Lawless. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat