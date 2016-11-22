Five Tips for Mid-November Ducks

With the approach of Thanksgiving Day late next week, the first split of the Nov. 5-27 duck season continues to unfold in Oklahoma’s Zone 2 counties.

Reports were mixed on opening weekend earlier this month, but things picked up in a big way late last week as a solid wave of migrant ducks pushed into southern Oklahoma.

Talking with my friend Jim Lillis the other day, the retired Ducks Unlimited senior regional director noted that hunters at a waterfowl hunting club near Boswell did quite well on mallards last weekend.

Meanwhile, my longtime pal J.J. Kent, owner and operator of Kent Outdoors (www.kentoutdoors.com; 903-271-5524) shook off some health issues and found his way into a Red River Valley blind twice over the last week.

In both instances, Kent’s veteran Labrador retriever Bo got to fetch up some solid limits of green-winged teal, wigeon, gadwalls and a few diver ducks as well.

Interested in getting your own limit of quackers for the Thanksgiving Day table? Kent, a Mossy Oak pro staff manager, says that the first thing to do is to make sure that you start off in the right spot.

“While decoys, calling and camouflage are always important considerations, there’s just no substitute for being on the X, that proverbial spot where the ducks want to be,” said Kent. “How do you find that spot? Simple, you get out and scout.”

A second key to good early season duck hunting is for a waterfowler to adjust their calling strategy, mixing in mallard highballs and feeding chuckles along with the peeps and whistles of pintails, wigeon and teal.

“I like to do a lot of whistling early on, especially since we’ve got such a great variety of duck species in the early season here (in Texoma),” said Kent. “But I also like blowing mallard calls right now since you can be pretty loud and aggressive in the early season.”

As a pro-staff member for Zink Game Calls, one might think that Kent’s favorite duck call would be a high dollar acrylic model.

But he actually prefers something else.

“I like the Zink Power Hen PH-2 double reed,” he said. “And believe it or not, I actually like the polycarbonate call the best. I really like that one big time and it’s really good for calling at early season mallards.”

Since he will occasionally encounter resident Canada geese or even a migratory bird or two hovering over an early season decoy rig, Kent also keeps a goose call handy.

“When it comes to calling geese, my favorite one is probably the Zink Nightmare on Stage,” said Kent.

“Another good one is the COD, or Call of Death model, both of these in acrylic. These two calls work exceptionally well for the resident Canada birds that we have around the Red River Valley.”

As for a third key to mid-November duck hunting success, Kent makes sure that he has a good, sizable decoy spread tossed out onto the water.

“As far as numbers go, (early on, I use) anywhere from seven to 10 dozen decoys,” said Kent, also a pro-staff member for Avian-X Decoys.

“You can have success with a smaller number of decoys, but if you’ve got them and have the ability to put them out there, go ahead and put out a larger rig because it can’t hurt things early on in the season.”

Kent does note that the size of the water being hunted can cause him to adjust his spread numbers as necessary.

“The bigger the water, I want more decoys out there,” said Kent, who hunts everything from small stock tanks to sizable reservoirs and rivers.

“Again, birds are staging a lot as they move south earlier in the season, so a big spread says ‘Hey, this is where you want to be!’, especially on big waters. Now on smaller waters, you might want to adjust downward in terms of numbers.”

While mallards are a highly desirable species for southern Oklahoma duck hunters later on in the season, in the early days, it’s usually a smorgasbord of various duck species roaring through.

“My typical rig, early on in the season, will follow that idea that birds of a feather flock together,” said Kent.

“Since there are various species flying through – ducks like gadwalls, teal, wigeon, pintails, spoonies, a few mallards and some divers like redheads – my early season spread is going to reflect that and be pretty diverse.”

A fourth component to Kent’s early season strategy is to ensure that his shotgun shell, choke tube and shotgun combination will all deliver a hard hitting punch.

“I like the Hevi-Shot brand’s Hevi-Metal shell in three-inch sizes, loaded up with a 1 1/4-ounce load of #3 non-toxic pellets,” said Kent.

“I like to shoot that load through a Browning 12-gauge Maxus model in Mossy Oak camouflage. And at the end of the shotgun, I want to have a Patternmaster choke tube, usually the extended range model.”

Why that particular choke tube?

“The reason for that is that the pattern is going to be tighter, but the shot string is going to be shorter,” he said. “With that, I have a density of pellets coming out of the shell that is headed downrange in a shorter, thicker string.

“When it hits the bird, they don’t have much of a chance and it’s game over as they come down. The bottom line is that there are less wounded birds when I shoot this combo.”

A fifth and final key to pre-Thanksgiving Day duck hunting success is for a hunter to be sure that they are adequately hidden, something that Kent feels many hunters overlook or downplay early on in the season.

For Kent, this means that his blinds are well covered up and brushed in, either with fresh cedar boughs or limbs clipped from oak trees, branches that still have a few brown leaves on them.

It also means that he will work hard to make sure that the camouflage pattern he is wearing is appropriate for the spot being hunted.

“When you’re wearing camo, you want to try and adjust it to the environment that you’re going to be hunting in,” said Kent. “What I mean by that is that if you’re hunting a timber hole, you don’t want to be wearing Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Blades. And if you’re hunting in a saw grass patch or a marshy area with a lot of cattails, you don’t want to be wearing Mossy Oak Bottomland.”

Put these tips into practice this weekend and see what happens in the duck blind.

With a little luck, maybe, just maybe, you’ll be able to put a few ducks in the oven next week, delectable wild game that can give the golden gobbler a run for its money on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

If you want your Lab to retrieve the key ingredient for a roast duck dinner, then work on putting out a good early season decoy spread that has the right numbers and the right look to attract the attention of waterfowl currently migrating into the Red River Valley. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DuckRetrieve.jpg If you want your Lab to retrieve the key ingredient for a roast duck dinner, then work on putting out a good early season decoy spread that has the right numbers and the right look to attract the attention of waterfowl currently migrating into the Red River Valley. Photos by Lynn Burkhead While all mallard decoy rigs can work in the second half of the local duck season, a better approach in November is to vary the species being used since a number of different puddle ducks and diver ducks are currently migrating through the Red River Valley. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DuckDecoys.jpg While all mallard decoy rigs can work in the second half of the local duck season, a better approach in November is to vary the species being used since a number of different puddle ducks and diver ducks are currently migrating through the Red River Valley. Photos by Lynn Burkhead