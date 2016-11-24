Southeastern blasts Dallas Christian

After shooting just 30 percent from the field in a difficult Arkansas road trip last week, the Southeastern men found the cure Monday night in the home opener at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The Savage Storm got a three-pointer by Anton Cook just five seconds into the contest and never looked back on the way to a 113-45 non-conference romp over Dallas Christian.

Southeastern, now 2-3 overall, shot a sizzling 60 percent from the field for the game, including 11 of 26 from three-point range (42 percent). That’s a tremendous improvement from the woeful 25 percent showing on Saturday at Southern Arkansas.

“We could have kicked it in for a higher percentage than we shot on Saturday,” Southeastern head coach Kelly Green mused afterward. “It was nice to get back home. Our concentration level was better. The opposition wasn’t quite the same but this was a game we needed to build some confidence.

“We are still a very young squad. We have three seniors that start but most of the other guys are still learning and getting experience on the fly. We’re a work in progress but we’ll get better as we go.”

Leading 9-6 three minutes into the contest, Southeastern erupted on a 22-0 run that put the game out of reach in a hurry. Eight of those points came from Nathan Jackson and six from Tyler Lonzie as the duo controlled the paint while combining for 30 points in the opening half.

Southeastern shot 58 percent before intermission thanks to numerous point blank opportunities. The Savage Storm pumped in 25 points off Crusader turnovers and totaled 38 of their 56 points in the paint.

It didn’t get any better for the visitors in half number two with Southeastern steadily adding to its 56-18 halftime advantage.

Cook and Kevin Buckingham each notched 12 points in the second half as the hosts poured in 57 points to eclipse the century mark for the first time this season. A free throw by Kyle Roberts with 5:44 remaining put them over that magical 100-point total.

Five players hit double figures for Southeastern paced by 20 from Jackson, who canned eight of 13 field goal tries and four of five at the charity stripe.

Buckingham totaled 19 points with Lonzie scoring 17, Cook 15 while Monti Fonolla finished with 10. Jett Jobe contributed nine points along with dishing out a team-high eight assists and Durant’s James Donelan came off the bench to chip in eight points.

Southeastern ended with a massive 59-30 rebounding advantage with 35 of its points coming off 20 Dallas Christian turnovers. The Savage Storm outscored the Crusaders a whopping 62-8 in the paint.

Things will get a lot tougher later this week as the Savage Storm travel to the Texas A&M-Kingsville Classic. They’ll face Texas-Permian Basin on Friday evening before closing with the host Javelinas on Saturday.

Permian Basin is unbeaten and averaging more than 100 points per game this season according to Coach Green.

Southeastern returns home December 1 when its gets back into Great American Conference play against Ouachita Baptist.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Southeastern’s Nathan Jackson looks to drive against a Crusader defender on this possession Monday night. Jackson poured in 16 points in the opening half alone as the Savage Storm rolled to a 113-45 victory over Dallas Christian. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_NathanJackson.jpg Southeastern’s Nathan Jackson looks to drive against a Crusader defender on this possession Monday night. Jackson poured in 16 points in the opening half alone as the Savage Storm rolled to a 113-45 victory over Dallas Christian. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Senior Anton Cook flies through the paint on the way to an easy basket during Monday night’s Savage Storm home opener with Dallas Christian. Cook totaled 15 points as Southeastern cruised to a 113-45 non-conference win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_AntonCook.jpg Senior Anton Cook flies through the paint on the way to an easy basket during Monday night’s Savage Storm home opener with Dallas Christian. Cook totaled 15 points as Southeastern cruised to a 113-45 non-conference win. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat

Storms rolls in home opener