Much to Be Thankful for from Family to OK Outdoors

It’s an annual tradition, one that seeks me out each Thanksgiving Day and beckons for a quiet corner in a house that is filled with the sights, sounds and smells of late November.

With any luck, there will be a steaming cup of coffee in my hands, and perhaps, a piece of pumpkin pie a few hours before my wife intends for it to be sampled.

What is the tradition? Simple – remembering all that there is to be thankful for.

For starters, I’m simply grateful to even be here again for another Thanksgiving celebration, one of my favorite times of the year.

While I hardly consider myself old, I’m not all that young anymore and I have a few scars on my middle-aged body to prove it. Scars that remind me that time waits for no one and that ongoing good health is a blessing, not a guarantee.

This week, I’m grateful for the noise in my home, the laughter and clowning around that comes when you combine three kids – my daughter, a college senior; my middle son, a college sophomore at SOSU; and my youngest son, a high school senior – together again in the family room.

Somewhere in the mix will be my wife, a beautiful woman with a big smile and an even bigger heart who is the glue that keeps our family together and running as smoothly as it can.

On this Turkey Day, she’ll prove once again to be the best parts of referee, traffic cop, scheduling coordinator, master chef and just dear old mom to a houseful of people who love her more than she’ll ever know.

And somehow, she’ll manage to cook up some great holiday food and to get us all going again to make not one, but two family gatherings that are separated by an hour’s drive.

At some point, odds are that the morning noise will drive me outdoors to nurse the remains of my coffee, to scratch the head of the family retriever and to contemplate the people, the places and the purposes that are much greater than I am.

Things like my aging father, a man fighting the ravages of a wretched disease slowly stripping away both his memory and his presence. Even as I sit back and remember the times that he took me fishing, to football games and to worship the Lord.

In many ways, my father is responsible for the path that I am on. From the first fishing trips near our southern home to a Thanksgiving weekend rabbit hunt while visiting relatives many years ago, my faith and a love of the outdoors world was birthed and fueled by those times spent outside with dad.

My mom – whose love and caretaking of my father have caused great admiration for her in this difficult stretch of life – did her part too.

From always knowing what piece of camouflaged hunting gear or brand of decoys that I wanted at Christmas to tolerating the paw prints of a duck fetching Lab in her kitchen to even playing the role of chauffeur for some of my teenaged outdoor adventures, my mom has also furthered my love of the outdoors.

Such memories have fueled my own determination as a father, trying as best I can to pass a heritage along to my kids to unplug from the modern world and to get outside to enjoy the sights and sounds that spill everyday straight from the Creator’s canvas.

Experiences that can still stir our souls while providing lifelong memories of time spent with the people that we hold most dear.

Sights and sounds that can include:

– an early winter day spent on the rushing Lower Mountain Fork River near Broken Bow., hoping to trick a few rainbows and browns into putting a solid bend into my five-weight Orvis fly rod as the trout use the river’s current and their own strength to test the outer limits of 5X tippet.

– a late March morning where the springtime spawn, a double-digit southern Oklahoma largemouth bass and a Texas-rigged lizard all intersect for one of the year’s best angling moments.

– a lush April dawn, one that is silently dripping with springtime dew. Moments before a loudmouthed Eastern gobbler shatters the morning stillness, bellowing his amorous intentions for all of the world – and any nearby turkey hens – to hear.

– the aquatic explosion that occurs when a double-digit Lake Texoma striped bass decides to see if he can knock the hooks off of a Storm Chug Bug tossed to the end of a rocky point on an early summer morning.

– a hot July afternoon spent shooting shotguns at orange clay pigeons thrown skyward on Pappy’s back forty. A short while later, there will be swimming, ice cold watermelon and fireworks as another Independence Day is observed and the calendar turns towards the hunting seasons that mark the year’s second half.

– the whistle of wings over a September grain field as mourning doves ride the central Oklahoma breeze. By sundown, there should be a limit of doves, the chief ingredient for one of hunting’s finest wild meals, the dove breast popper that combines bacon, jalapenos, cream cheese and the smoky goodness of mesquite wood firing up the grill.

– the golden light of a late autumn afternoon as a brace of bird dogs lock down their stylish points on a covey of bobwhite quail destined to soon rush for the cirrus-streaked western Oklahoma sky.

– the grunts made by an unseen buck as he pushes a doe through a color-filled Red River Valley creek bottom. The mid-November whitetails remain hidden as the noise grows louder, sounds challenged only by the increasing red-line level heartbeats of a deer hunter waiting in a treestand.

– a deer camp blaze in the chill of late November, a backwoods campfire that sends wood smoke curling up towards the heavens as the Milky Way Galaxy blazes silently overhead.

– the cries of migrating geese – Canada’s, specklebellies, snows, or all of the above – that echo over a December field as a group of hunters finishes the decoy spread and hastily climbs into layout blinds.

– the soft mallard highball that tumbles from a hedge wood – or bois d’arc, as many of us call it – Betts Hybrid duck call as a flock of greenheads makes one final turn. With any luck, the Lab will soon be in motion as calling advice once given by Ryan Nolan, the 2008 world duck calling champ from Roland, Okla., is put to good use.

– snowflakes gathering force as they dart about on a stiff December wind, covering the Osage County countryside while a late season bowhunter guards a food plot. As the wind-chill drops, he wonders what will win out, his own shivering or the hunger induced appointment that a trail camera says is coming soon with Mr. Big.

– the ending of one year and the beginning of another as an Oklahoma outdoorsman puts away the hunting gear, oils up the fishing gear and thinks of a new place to make a Christmas tree brush pile for the upcoming spring crappie season.

On the eve of this year’s holiday, let me wish you the happiest of Thanksgivings, one that is rich with great food and the warmth of good times spent with family and friends.

And that you get your own quiet moment to pause and reflect on what there is to be thankful for this year.

”A list that hopefully includes plenty of memories made this past year with family and friends, cherished times spent in the woods and on the water in Oklahoma.”

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas