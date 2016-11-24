Highlights of a busy fall season

With the elimination of Caddo from the grid playoffs, it’s transition time from fall fast pitch softball and football to winter basketball and wrestling.

Here are some armchair thoughts after watching 50 fast pitch softball and football games and my coverage of Bruin football for the Durant Democrat.

Durant Lady Lion softball entered uncharted territory advancing to the Class 5A finals for the first time in school history. The last state final in a three-day team tournament for Durant High came back in 1927 in boys’ basketball. Even before my time.

Durant went 36-6 with Sydney Hampton, Destinee Lewis, and Breanna Simmons signing college letters. Hampton was remarkable in the circle. The off-speed magician with the big yellow softball compiled a glitzy 34-4 record with a stingy 1.10 earned run average. Her most impressive wins came against some of Oklahoma’s best. At the Southmoore festival, Hampton twirled a two-hitter shutting out the eventual 6A state champ and 36-2 Sabercats, 1-0, on their own field. Earlier that August day, Hampton and the Lady Lions had beaten the only other team to defeat Southmoore, Broken Arrow, by a 3-1 count.

At state, she pitched DHS past Carl Albert, arguably the best team in the west half of 5A, 4-1, in the first round. Then the next day in state semifinals, Hampton gutted it out for 11 pressure-packed innings leading the Lady Lions to a 4-3 win over defending state titlist Collinsville. It was probably the most pressure-packed game this broadcaster has had the privilege to call in almot 40 years of sports broadcasting. It ranks a little ahead of a classic Colbert-Dale girls’ basketball state final I described back in the early 1980’s.

The Lady Lions enter next season with a nucleus of a good team returning. However, they will be without head coach Aaron Mullens who announced recently he was leaving at mid-semester to take over the softball program at Murray State in Tishomingo. He leaves his yet to be named successor with a tradition of winning. Mullens also leaves a fellow New York Yankee fan one fewer confidant.

DHS football regaining some roar

The Lion football team finished just out of the Class 5A playoffs coming up short due to a tie breaker. Durant’s 5-5 record was the first non-losing season since 2011. The Lions won just one game in 2013. But they improved to 4-6 last season and then followed with the break-even showing this fall. Progress noted.

Senior running back Tre Harper had a banner year rushing for 1,464 yards and 13 touchdowns. Harper topped the 100-yard mark seven times barely missing the century mark in two other outings running for 99 and 97 yards. He most likely led Class 5A in rushing although complete stats are hard to find. Democrat Sports Editor Kevin Farr, the go to guy for DHS sports history, believes Harper’s season places him near the top of the school’s rushing records for a single season. Harper joining such Lion legends as Shaun Brown, Bo White and Paul Smith. Fast company there.

DHS players honored

Letters and awards were given out last week to the 2016 Durant varsity football team. Harper was named the outstanding player with Brody Morgan given the Lion Award.

Other players honored were:

Defensive co-players of the year: Bryan Usry and Trever Wann

Offensive player: Matthew Knox

Special teams award: Jaston Daniels

Offensive line: Tyler Olive

Scout team: Kyle Dunfee

Also, recognized were Durant Lumber Company Hard Hat winners, Harper, Parker Morgan, Bryan Usry, Kolby Blake, the Lion offensive line, Dakota Finley, Jaston Daniels and Landon Tubbs.

Bruin bits

Caddo’s second straight Class B playoff appearance ended with a 48-13 first round loss at third-ranked Weleetka. The Bruins’ fourth-place district finish was not what Jeremy Proctor and his team had hoped for after beginning the season ranked by some preseason polls in the top five.

But, there were some bright spots.

Senior running back Daniel Hawkins was a highlight of the 5-6 season. Hawkins finished with 1,294 yards rushing while averaging more than eight yards per carry. He also caught 31 passes for 709 yards. Tacking on kickoff and punt return yardage boosted Hawkins total offensive yards to 2,705. He ended up scoring 24 touchdowns.

Colton Ledford’s 195 yards passing versus the Outlaws ran his season-ending total to 1,365 aerial yards with 15 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. Ledford added a net 311 yards toting the rock.

On the other side of the ball, senior Daniel Stone closed out the season leading the Bruins in tackles with 116. Clayton Holbrook and Steven Crawford, also seniors, were next in line on the tackle chart. Returning in 2017 will be junior Matthew Jenkins, whose four sacks tied him with Stone for the team lead in that category.

Jim Reagan is Sports Director at KSEO/KLBC Radio in Durant