Bryan County All-Star Teams Announced

Bryan County All-Conference teams for both the East and West Divisions have been announced with a host of area fast pitch representatives receiving honors.
Leading that crew were Most Valuable Player honorees Karissa Marshall from Silo for the West while Caddo’s Katie Harris and Soper’s Alexa Pettyjohn shared MVP honors for the East.
Ashlynn Robinson of Rock Creek was the Pitcher of the Year on the West squad while Harris notched Pitcher of the Year honors for the East.
Silo head coach Mike Lawless was selected as the Bryan County Coach of the Year.
Joining Marshall on the West All-Conference squad from western champ Silo was Kensea Eppler.
Other All-Conference honorees were Brayden Tisdale, Jaylee Eaves and Anna Boyd from state champion Tushka, Brady Rowland of Colbert and Calera’s Maddie Partain, Taylor Smith and Logan Mullens.
Caddo was the East champion and joining Harris from the Lady Bruins was Kacie Clower.
Boswell placed three on the All-Conference squad with Virginia Beddo, Hailey Belvin and Breah Stewart. Soper’s Kylee Sellers and Taylor Herndon were also selected along with Nicole McWilliams and Madison Castro from Bennington.