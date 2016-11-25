Northwest Heights Hoop Shoot Winners

Pictured are the winners from the Annual Northwest Heights Hoop Shoot. Pictured from left are Coach Kurt Currence, Jastin Stepp (1st place boys), Abrianna Freeman (1st place girls), Eric Williams (2nd place boys), Ella Sorrel (2nd place girls), and Assistant Coach Edie Powell. The first place winners will go on to compete in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest on December 10th at Durant Middle School.

