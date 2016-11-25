Shopping ideas for your favorite hunter

By the time many of you read this, the Thanksgiving Day turkey will be reduced to leftovers, the cranberries and dressing will be all but gone and there will probably be only a few nibbles left of this week’s pumpkin and pecan pies.

Hopefully, you can make it to the coffee pot this morning for a cup of steaming brew to wash down the last of the dessert while plotting the beginning of the 2016 Christmas shopping season.

In case you haven’t noticed, that shopping season is officially underway after Black Friday’s madness began in the wee hours of the morning yesterday, continuing all weekend long in many shopping malls and stores, with the weekend’s big finale coming on Cyber Monday.

If you have a hunting or fishing enthusiast on your gift list this year, here are a few ideas designed to help you bring a big smile or two in late December when your family and friends gather to open gifts.

1. Charles Allen’s Knives of Alaska cutlery company down in Denison offers a super idea for the deer hunter or hog hunter on your list. The company’s new Bobcat mini-hatchet retails for $69.99 and features a sharp, strong and lightweight blade that is perfect for a variety of chores ranging from making kindling for the campfire to breaking through thick bone when field dressing a whitetail, an elk or even a big wild boar. You can also combine it with the company’s Alpha Wolf knife to give the hunter on your list the ultimate field-dressing combo. For information, visit the company’s Web site at www.knivesofalaska.com or call them at (903) 786-7366.

2. The Rinehart Doloma series buck and doe decoys (approximately $159) are a unique new product for the deer hunter on your list. Available at Big O’s Archery Shop in Sherman (1520 Texoma Parkway; (903) 870-2114), the new decoy is sculpted from a unique lightweight foam and features a neck and head design that sits on a swivel and moves in the slightest breeze.

3. For the bass fisherman on your list, how about a new baitcasting reel from Academy Sports & Outdoors down in Sherman? The H2O Express Menace baitcaster features an aluminum frame, a six-pin centrifugal braking system and six bearings to make this a smooth, durable and strong option to reel in a bucketmouth bass next spring. Retailing for $99, the company (as of this writing) has these reels on sale (online at www.academy.com ) for $49.99, a tough bargain to beat. For availability in the store, call (903) 813-3860.

4. Old school camo hoodies are available at the local Walmart store, the nation’s two top camouflage companies – Mississippi based Mossy Oak and Georgia based Realtree – are both celebrating their 30th anniversaries this year. With that in mind, the local stores are currently carrying camouflage hoodies in the $25-30 range that feature both company’s original patterns.

5. If you’re looking to impress the deer hunters on your list, the local Orscheln store has several deer ladder stands and ground blinds that will bring big smiles. One is the River’s Edge Relax two-man 17-foot ladder stand ($199.99) while the other is a lightweight hub-style blind, the Barronett Radar Hunting Blind ($99.99). Both are easy to set-up and offer a chance for a hunter to have a comfortable hide waiting on a late season buck to show. For more information, call the local Durant store at (580) 920-0010 or go online at www.orschelnfarmhome.com .

6. While I couldn’t locate a local retail store that is currently selling the famed double reed duck calls made by Charlie Holder’s Sure-Shot Game Calls down in Groves, Texas, don’t worry. With free ground shipping right now, you can shop on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or any of the other upcoming shopping days over the next month to help Santa deliver either the time-honored walnut-wood Yentzen Classic ($59.98) or the new Yentzen One ($159.98). The latter call is as good a call as there is out there on the market, featuring a patented SCREW-LOCK design and a proprietary CNC body that gives a superb raspy hen sound that can help seal the deal on Red River Valley greenheads. For information, visit the Web site at www.sureshotgamecalls.com or call (409) 962-1636.

7. Staying with the waterfowlers on your shopping list, how about a dozen new duck decoys to put under the tree? If that sounds like a good idea, it’s tough to beat the Avian-X Backwater Topflight mallard floater decoys at Gander Mountain in Sherman. Available in six-packs for $84.99 each, the Avian-X greenhead decoys are extremely lifelike, have a superb and long lasting paint scheme and have a weight-forward swim keel design that helps them move on the slightest breeze. For additional information, visit www.gandermountain.com or call (903) 891-8585.

8. For just about any outdoors enthusiast, it’s hard to beat the products from YETI Coolers. From the company’s innovative tumblers ($29.99 to $39.99) to the Tundra Series coolers ($349.99 for the 45-quart model) to the soft-side Hopper Series ($349.99 for the Hopper 30), it’s tough to beat the high-quality of a YETI. To see these products and more, check out any of the local YETI dealers like Texoma Utility Equipment (580-916-2367; www.texomautility.com) or Bullzeye Outdoors down in Sherman (903-328-9650; www.bullzeye.us).

9. For those who enjoy outdoor cooking, how about a Big Green Egg grill that allows for grilling, smoking, baking and plenty of other options? Available at the Kopper Kettle in downtown Durant (580-745-9306; www.kopperkettlestore.com). While the Eggs do run a few hundred dollars, they can turn out some incredible grub from rib-eyes to smoked briskets to barbecued burgers. If you’re interested in other outdoor cooking options, the Kopper Kettle also carries some Dutch ovens, always a hit for the deer hunter heading to camp.

10. With trout season taking place year-round on Oklahoma’s Lower Mountain Fork River near Broken Bow, how about a guided trip gift certificate ($250 to $450) to go fishing with one of the Sooner State’s top trout fishing duos? If that sounds like the perfect gift, then give the Orvis endorsed husband/wife guiding team of Rob Woodruff (903-967-2665; www.flyfishingfork.com) and Jenny Mayrell-Woodruff (903-850-3673; www.flyfishbeaversbend.com) a call.

If these gift ideas don’t quite fill out the needs on your shopping list, look for some other additional ideas to be forthcoming in this space over the next few weeks.

From major gifts for the hunters and anglers on your list all the way down to stocking stuffers, there are plenty of ways that you can help make the outdoorsman on your list smile big when jolly old St. Nick comes to town.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas