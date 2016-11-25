Durant Lions pick up All-District honors

Fresh off their most successful gridiron campaign since 2011, the Durant Lions picked up several postseason honors recently, including a District 5A-3 superlative.

Lion senior Tre Harper was chosen at the league’s Running Back of the Year in a vote of district coaches after a fine senior season in which he posted one of the highest single-season rushing totals in school history.

The elusive runner finished with 1,464 yards on the ground while averaging 5.7 yards per attempt. He also posted eight catches receiving the football for 75 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“Tre was definitely well-deserving as the best running back in our district this year and the other coaches took note,” Durant head coach Randy Matthews stated. “I wished some of our other guys would have been able to get some of the district superlatives because I thought we have several that were deserving of that honor. There were a lot of standouts in our district though. A lot of guys you will see on Saturdays at the next level.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with that group of players.”

Helping open holes for Harper, the Durant offensive line also picked up All-District honors.

Tyler Olive and Bruen Wood were All-District selections with Cameron Steadman and Jacob Gooch receiving Honorable Mention honors.

That group paved the way for more than 21 points and 273 yards per game.

“There’s a reason why Tre was the most outstanding running back in the district,” Matthews added. “Besides his own desire and work ethic you have to look at those guys up from that helped him get started.

“(Tyler) Olive, (Bruen) Wood as well as (Cameron) Steadman and (Jacob) Gooch. They were all seniors and were instrumental for us up front all season.”

Wide receiver Matthew Knox was also an All-District choice of coaches after posting 17 receptions for 374 yards, a 22-yard average and three scores. He added 190 yards in kick returns as well as intercepting two passes on the defensive side of the ball to go along with 27 tackles and seven broken up passes.

Dakota Finley was chosen as the 5A-3 All-District punter with a campaign in which he accounted for more than 34 yards per kick with a pair over 50 yards, including a long of 53. He booted three inside the opponents’ 20-yardline. On defense Finley also chipped in 28 tackles, four pass break ups and an interception.

One of Durant’s defensive catalysts for the season was linebacking ball-hawk Bryan Usry, who was second on the team with 78 tackles, including six for losses, a pass break up, one caused fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Other defensive honorees for the Lions were safety stalwarts Jaston Daniels and Kolby Blake, who each tied for third on the squad with 75 tackles.

Daniels ended the year with a pair of pass break ups, one caused fumble and one recovered fumble while also starring on the DHS special teams units. He averaged 26.3 yards per punt return, scoring twice, as well as 17.1 yards on kickoff returns, taking one to the house as well.

Blake meanwhile posted six and a half tackles for loss, six pass break ups and recovered a fumble. He also saw duty in the offensive backfield, averaging 4.4 yards per carry while scoring three touchdowns along the way.

Defensive tackle Trever Wann also received All-District honors with 73 stops on the season, five of which went for losses along with two and a half quarterback sacks.

“On defense, Usry flew around and made plays sideline to sideline all season long whether we played him inside or outside,” Matthews commented. “Trever Wann played both sides of the ball at times and was a big part of offensive line as well as what he did on defense. He played every position on the defensive line at some point during the year. Daniels and Blake did a tremendous job at their safety positions and were a major part of what we were able to do in addition to the roles they played on special teams.

“All of those guys are deserving of the honors they received. We’ll have to figure out how to replace that senior group. That’s part of what we are working on right now.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Matthew Knox had a solid senior campaign for the Lions with 17 receptions for 374 yards and three scores. He also had 27 tackles defensively along with two interceptions. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DFB-22e-1.jpg Matthew Knox had a solid senior campaign for the Lions with 17 receptions for 374 yards and three scores. He also had 27 tackles defensively along with two interceptions. Photos by Randy Bruce Linebacker Bryan Usry was all over the field for the Lion defense, posting 78 tackles, which was second on the team. Those included six for losses and three fumble recoveries. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_BryanUsry-1.jpg Linebacker Bryan Usry was all over the field for the Lion defense, posting 78 tackles, which was second on the team. Those included six for losses and three fumble recoveries. Photos by Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Jaston Daniels finished tied for third on the Lions with 75 tackles this season while also contributing greatly on special teams with two punt return touchdowns and a kickoff return score as well. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Jaston-Daniels1-1.jpg Jaston Daniels finished tied for third on the Lions with 75 tackles this season while also contributing greatly on special teams with two punt return touchdowns and a kickoff return score as well. Photos by Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Tre Harper was named the Running Back of the Year in District 5A-3 after a tremendous season in which he rushed for 1,464 yards and 13 touchdowns. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DFB-21aHarper-1.jpg Tre Harper was named the Running Back of the Year in District 5A-3 after a tremendous season in which he rushed for 1,464 yards and 13 touchdowns. Photos by Randy Bruce

Harper named RB of the Year