Durant opens wrestling season Thursday

Youth is obviously the key word for the Durant High School wrestling team heading into the season-opener Thursday against Little Axe.

Twenty-five of the squad’s 30 grapplers are underclassmen, which would probably make most coaches very apprehensive.

Durant head coach Jim Taylor knows it will be challenge but couldn’t help but think a little about the future with a foundation of youngsters joining the ranks that have enjoyed a great deal of success in both youth and junior high levels.

“We’ll probably end up with half a lineup composed of ninth graders,” Taylor commented. “It’s great for the future as long as those young kids stay out. The best thing about that core group is they are coming into with a fundamental knowledge of the sport. Many of them have been competing in youth wrestling for several years so now you can spend more time getting to hone that fine edge, working on more advanced technique, than having to spend extra time at the start just on fundamentals.

“There is a lot of difference though in youth wrestling and even junior than what you see in high school and they are aware of that. That’s why many of those youngsters have tried to wrestle as many preseason tournaments as they can and wrestle sophomores, juniors and seniors. Most have responded well to it.”

The Lions will have a little experience to rely on led by returning state qualifier Trever Wann, a senior that competed at heavyweight a year ago but is likely to wrestle at 220 pounds this season.

Durant’s only other senior in the program is Demario Gray, who is expected to fill into that heavyweight slot.

Four juniors are also expected to battle to fill weight classes led by Braden Rudolf at 160 pounds. Ashleigh Ned is also back after participating on the varsity for the last two seasons.

“We are waiting on a lot of guys to get down to weight,” Taylor said. “Obviously we are going to need a lot of underclassmen to step up for us whether they are the best in the state or not, they are going to have to get out there and do the job.

“To compete in duals you have to put a body in a weight class. Every empty weight class you have, you give the other team six points automatically. If you are spotting people 12, 18, 24 points before you ever start it’s tough to play catch up. We have to try to fill all those spots. I think we will end up having people that can fill those spots if we can stay healthy.”

The DHS head coach is optimistic about several of his young wrestlers and there continued progress.

One of the returnees is sophomore Ethan Horner, who is looking to fill the 145-pound spot.

Freshmen Cody Hicks and Connor Hall are two of the brightest up-and-comers and will likely be regulars at 120 and 126 pounds respectively. They joined Josh McKim and Isaiah Wright as junior high state qualifiers last year where Hicks finished fourth.

“At 120 pounds, Cody Hicks has been very competitive in our preseason tournaments,” Taylor commented. “He wrestled two or three state champs and has done extremely well. At the Southmoore Open last weekend, I thought Connor Hall had the best tournament that I have ever seen him wrestle, despite having to wrestle up a weight class.

“Those two are going to be very solid for us.”

Experience and more mat time are obviously the major keys for a young team and the Lions have been putting in the time on their own, even during the holiday break.

“The thing is, wrestlers aren’t allergic to work,” Taylor added. “We have had 15 or 20 showing up every day during the holidays to practice even though they aren’t required to do so. If they spend that time it takes on the mat to learn and get better we’re definitely going to be better at the end than where we start the season.”

The Lions begin the season on Thursday with Little Axe at 5 p.m. for one of two home duals before the Christmas Break. They will also host Sulphur on Dec. 15.

They will also entertain Davis and Ardmore in January in addition to taking on perennial power Madill as well as tournaments at Anadarko, McAlester and Carl Albert. Shawnee will host the Midwestern Conference Tournament in late January.

Durant’s dual district this year includes Shawnee as well as Tahlequah and rival McAlester. They’ll have to win that set to reach dual state for the first time ever.

“Every year we look at goals and talk about going to dual state,” Taylor commented. “I think we’ll be competitive with all those teams in our district this year. We just have to take them one at time. If we win the matches we are supposed to win, upset at least one and don’t get pinned in the others then we’ll always have a chance to be very competitive.

“As far as individuals, I could see three of our wrestlers this year that I feel like have a good chance of getting to state. There are a couple others that have a chance if they keep improving throughout the season. The most we’ve ever qualified is five. For these guys it’s all about how much they improve between now and January. That’s going to make the difference.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Durant High Schedule

Dec. 1 Little Axe Home 5 p.m.

Dec. 3 Little Axe Tournament Away TBA

Dec. 8 Whitesboro, TX (JV) Away TBA

Dec. 9 Madill Duals Away TBA

Dec. 9-10 Shawnee Duals (JH) Away TBA

Dec. 15 Sulphur Home 6 p.m.

Dec. 17 Anadarko Tournament Away TBA

Jan. 6-7 McAlester Tournament Away TBA

Jan. 10 Shawnee Away 6 p.m.

Jan. 12 Madill (JH) Home 5 p.m.

Jan. 13-14 Carl Albert Tournament Away TBA

Jan. 19 McAlester, Tahlequah McAlester TBA

Jan. 24 Davis Home 6 p.m.

Jan. 26 Ada Away 5 p.m.

Jan. 27-28 Midwestern Tournament Shawnee TBA

Jan. 31 Ardmore Home 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 Red/Blue Dual Home 6:30

The Durant High School wrestling team opens the season Thursday against Little Axe. Team members are back row (from left): David Gould, Parker Fernandez, Trever Wann, Josh McKim, Noah Burch, Fulton Gorges and Gavin Rudolf. Middle row (from left): Kash Edwards, Shawn Yancy, Ethan Horner, Isaiah Wright, Angel Lerma, Pedro Garcia, Braden Rudolf, Demario Gray and Dakota Wallace. Front row (from left): Russell Cheney, Jared Pierce, Aaron Latham, Connor Hall, Ashleigh Ned, J.W. Pate, Cody Hicks, Garrett Paris and Caden Orlando. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DurantWrestlingTeamPic1.jpg The Durant High School wrestling team opens the season Thursday against Little Axe. Team members are back row (from left): David Gould, Parker Fernandez, Trever Wann, Josh McKim, Noah Burch, Fulton Gorges and Gavin Rudolf. Middle row (from left): Kash Edwards, Shawn Yancy, Ethan Horner, Isaiah Wright, Angel Lerma, Pedro Garcia, Braden Rudolf, Demario Gray and Dakota Wallace. Front row (from left): Russell Cheney, Jared Pierce, Aaron Latham, Connor Hall, Ashleigh Ned, J.W. Pate, Cody Hicks, Garrett Paris and Caden Orlando.