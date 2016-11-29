Southeastern falls to A&M-Commerce rally in OT

After working to near perfection in the first half, Southeastern’s defensive game plan faltered down the stretch Sunday afternoon as the Savage Storm dropped a 78-73 overtime women’s basketball decision to Texas A&M-Commerce inside Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Southeastern built a commanding 35-21 advantage through two quarters and built the advantage to 17 early in the second half before watching the Lady Lions roar back.

The Savage Storm still held a 70-63 after Olivia Potter’s layup with 3:29 left in regulation but Southeastern would only manage a free throw in the closing moments of the fourth period. The hosts then were limited to only a lone Ariannah Kemp bucket in the extra frame despite numerous close range opportunities.

Commerce meanwhile made the most of its opportunities, especially at the charity stripe where the Lady Lions cashed in four straight down the stretch in regulation as well as five out of six at the line in the extra period.

Overall, Commerce finished 28 of 34 at the line, including 19 straight makes in the second half and overtime.

“We didn’t hit shots down the stretch but the game was lost on the defensive end of the floor,” Southeastern head coach Darin Grover said. “Our game plan was to control the paint and not give up offensive rebounds. We did a pretty good job in the first half but just didn’t execute defensively after halftime. They had 16 offensive rebounds and the majority of those came in the second half. We just gave up too many second shot opportunities.

“We got some great looks offensively but just couldn’t hit at the end. They locked us down a lot better defensively in the second half but we missed four right under the basket that I know of as well as some wide open threes. We’ve got to be able to finish on those opportunities.”

The first half was all Savage Storm as they connected on a sensational 10 of 20 field goal tries in the second period, outscoring Commerce 23-11 in the period to build the big lead.

Over the final two quarters and overtime however Southeastern hit only 10 of 30 from the field.

Potter led the scoring with 16 points while Kemp tossed in 14, Sa’Liesha Hunter added 13 with Courtney Brady coming off the bench to hit double figures with 10 points also. Kemp finished with a game-high 10 rebounds as Hunter also dished out four assists.

Emem David contributed eight points and Katie Webb ended with six along with eight boards.

The Savage Storm will look to rebound quickly this week with a pair of crucial Great American Conference contests at home against Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State.

Southeastern is currently 2-0 in conference play as are Ouachita and Henderson. The Savage Storm meets Ouachita Baptist in the first contest on Thursday at 5:30.

“The good thing is that we are 2-0 in conference after our first road trip but these are big games this week,” Grover added. “We must do a lot better job defensively, especially Thursday night because Ouachita can really score.

“We’ve got a lot of talent and good depth. We just have to keep learning to play together and be more consistent up and down the lineup.”

Ariannah Kemp recorded a double-double Sunday with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Southeastern’s home opener at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. The Savage Storm saw a 17-point lead slip away in the second half, falling to Texas A&M-Commerce 78-73 in overtime. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_AriannahKemp.jpg Ariannah Kemp recorded a double-double Sunday with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Southeastern’s home opener at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. The Savage Storm saw a 17-point lead slip away in the second half, falling to Texas A&M-Commerce 78-73 in overtime. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Head coach Darin Grover watches the action from courtside during Sunday’s overtime loss to Texas A&M-Commerce. The Savage Storm women will be back home for a critical early conference showdown with Ouachita Baptist. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DarinGrover.jpg Head coach Darin Grover watches the action from courtside during Sunday’s overtime loss to Texas A&M-Commerce. The Savage Storm women will be back home for a critical early conference showdown with Ouachita Baptist. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Freshman Courtney Brady came off the bench to toss in 10 points, including two on this driving basket Sunday afternoon, but the Savage Storm fell to Texas A&M-Commerce in overtime, 78-73. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_CourtneyBrady2.jpg Freshman Courtney Brady came off the bench to toss in 10 points, including two on this driving basket Sunday afternoon, but the Savage Storm fell to Texas A&M-Commerce in overtime, 78-73. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat