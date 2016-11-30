Durant rolls past Atoka in opener

The Durant Lions got off to a blazing start and cruised past Atoka, 72-49, in the basketball season opener Tuesday night at the DHS Gymnasium.

Coach Phil Daniel’s Lady Lions also rode an early flurry to a dominant 50-29 win over the Lady Cats to notch their first win of the year.

Durant was slated to travel to Plainview on Friday but those games have been postponed due to the Indians’ state semifinal football contest. They will instead meet next Tuesday at Plainview tipping off with the girls at 6:30.

Girls

Durant held a slim 5-4 advantage after a nip-and-tuck start before getting its transition game in gear with 11 consecutive points, spurred by sophomore Haley Morgan, to end the first period in front 16-4.

After Atoka notched a field goal to start the second stanza, Durant went back to work reeling off 10 consecutive points, finding the touch from long range.

Tristyn Hamilton connected on a pair of three-pointers and Hannah Hime also added a trey while pushing the Lady Lion lead to 29-12 at intermission.

Seniors Destinee Lewis and Breanna Simmons chipping four and six points respectively in the third frame as the Durant edge swelled to as much as 27 before mostly reserves took over.

“I thought we shot it really well for our first game, but we have the ability to shoot it much better than we did last year,” head coach Phil Daniel said. “We turned the ball over a little too much but for the opening night and as inexperienced as we are overall I was pretty pleased.

“Our offensive balance was outstanding and that’s what we are going to need.”

Morgan poured in 13 points, 11 of which came in the first half, to pace the Lady Lion attack. Simmons also added double figures, finishing with 12 points.

The Lady Lions also got eight from Hamilton and seven from Lewis. Hime contributed five points, Cassidy McCann scored three and Sydney Hampton added a pair.

Boys

Smoking was about the best way to describe the Lions’ offensive charge out of the gate, sinking nine of their first 11 field goal attempts, including four three-pointers.

Senior Taylor Cox was the catalyst of the opening run, scoring 11 of his game-high 24 points while the hosts built a commanding 23-4 advantage.

“Offensively we played really well together, especially for the first game of the year,” Durant head coach Aaron George commented. “We got off to a good start and were able to build some confidence.

“We fouled too much in the first half and got into some foul trouble in the second quarter and let them get back in it.”

The Lions cooled a bit in the second stanza, allowing Atoka to close to within nine points before Durant ran off seven straight points in the final 1:19 to carry a 39-23 lead into the locker room. Brady Nichols, Tre Harper and Cade Buchanan all contributed points during the half-closing surge.

Atoka narrowed the margin to 39-27 early in the third stanza before a Brody Morgan and back-to-back transition baskets from Cox started another flurry by the Lions, which they maintained the rest of the way.

Wes Engle had a solid outing with 14 points, including a nice touch from three-point range. Harper tossed in nine and Buchanan added eight.

Brady Nichols contributed four points but did a terrific job on the boards for the Lions, who struggled much of the game on the defensive glass but the Wampus Cats were unable to cash in.

“We didn’t rebound very well, especially on the defensive end,” George added. “That’s an area that we really need to work on. Brady Nichols did a really good job rebounding though.”

Durant picked up five points from Kyle Hughes and four by Austin Stallings with Morgan adding two and Tanner Davidson and Tristen Hicks one point apiece.

Wes Engle goes up for a basket and two of his 14 points as Durant rolled past Atoka, 72-49, in the season opener Tuesday night. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DurBoysBasketball-1b.jpg Wes Engle goes up for a basket and two of his 14 points as Durant rolled past Atoka, 72-49, in the season opener Tuesday night. Senior Destinee Lewis had a solid game for the Lady Lions inside, finishing with seven points, as Durant opened the basketball season with a 50-29 win against Atoka. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DurGirlsBasketball-55a.jpg Senior Destinee Lewis had a solid game for the Lady Lions inside, finishing with seven points, as Durant opened the basketball season with a 50-29 win against Atoka.