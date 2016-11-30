Three-point touch spurs Calera past Colbert

CALERA – After sputtering through the first half, Calera’s Lady Bulldogs caught fire after intermission to roll to a 60-32 win over Bryan County rival Colbert Tuesday night.

The Calera boys made is a clean sweep with a 51-38 win over Colbert in the nightcap behind a huge outing from senior Hunter Fuller.

Colbert travels to Rock Creek Friday for its next action while Calera will face powerhouse Wright City in the Broken Bow Festival.

Girls

Calera used outstanding three-point shooting, especially in the second half as the Lady Bulldogs totaled 10 treys in the victory.

The hosts led 13-5 after one period and 23-14 at halftime before really breaking it open with a 20-point third quarter flurry and coasted the rest of the way, outscoring Colbert 17-10 in the final stanza.

“We got off to a little bit of a slow start but picked it up in the second half,” Calera head coach Lachelle Brown commented. “I thought we made much better decisions with the basketball the last two quarters.”

Logan Mullens fueled the three-point barrage for Calera with four treys and a pair of free throws while totaling a game-high 24 points.

Maddie Partain sank three of the treys and finished with 14 points while Faith Hodge also connected on a trio of three-pointers to hit double figures with 10.

Nichasie Smith added six, Maddison Virgin chipped in four and Dally Hallbrooks had three to round out the scoring for Calera.

Colbert was led by Anne Jacob’s 10 points.

Brady Rowland also poured in eight for the Lady Leopards while Leigha Brown contributed seven, Danielle Hayden had three with McKenzie Lynn and Toree Buck notching two each.

Boys

Much like the Calera girls, the Bulldogs found the perimeter shooting touch with a blistering nine three-pointers that helped hold Colbert at by much of the game.

Calera built a 16-10 lead after one and 28-17 at halftime before playing the Leopards almost dead even in the second half.

Fuller was red hot with four treys and ended with a game-high 28 points to spur the Bulldogs offensively. He also added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Zach Taylor contributed 10 points and eight assists, sinking a pair of threes, while Fisher Hutchins canned three treys for nine points. Kody Toombs also posted four for Calera.

“Hunter Fuller really stepped it up for us tonight offensively while everyone else was cold much of the night,” Bulldog head coach Brian Wingfield stated. “I give a lot of the credit to Colbert. They are a very well coached team and played hard defensively all night. They made us earn everything we got.”

The Leopards had a pair of double figure scorers as Kris Singleton pumped in 16 points and Dillion Winger added 12. Singleton hit six of seven at the charity stripe while Winger nailed four treys.

Ronnie Rickman also chipped in six points for Colbert.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Calera senior Maddie Partain pumped in 14 points, including three treys, to help the Lady Bulldogs to a 60-32 win over rival Colbert on Tuesday night. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Partain-13.jpg Calera senior Maddie Partain pumped in 14 points, including three treys, to help the Lady Bulldogs to a 60-32 win over rival Colbert on Tuesday night.