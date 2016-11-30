Area Basketball Roundup

Caddo 55, Kingston 44 (Girls)

Caddo erased an early 13-8 deficit with an 18-point second quarter explosion and then pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 55-44 road win at Kingston.

The Lady Bruins got tremendous balance offensively as Alli Adair and Kacie Clower each contributed 17 points.

Kynsey Dixon also had 11 points and Brittney Miller tossed in 10 as Caddo remained undefeated.

They will return home Thursday to face Bennington before visiting Coalgate on Friday.

Kingston 50, Caddo 40 (Boys)

The youthful Caddo Bruins got off to a horrendous offensive start and could not completely recover in a 50-40 road loss to Kingston.

Caddo scored just five points in each of the opening two stanzas and trailed the Redskins, 29-10, at intermission.

The Bruins came storming back with 18 points in the third period, fueled by Garrett McMichael but could never get over the hump.

McMichael notched a team-best 21 points for Caddo in the losing effort. Lance Minyard and Kaden Johnson tossed in six points apiece while K.W. Adair had three and Matthew Jenkins and Daniel Stone two apiece.

Boswell 54, Silo 38 (Girls)

Silo controlled the tempo in a low-scoring first period before Boswell got its offense in gear in the second to take control in a 54-38 win on the road.

The Lady Scorpions held a slim 7-4 edge after the opening quarter before outscoring the Lady Rebels 14-3 in the second. Boswell continued the offensive explosion with 20 points in the third frame for a 41-17 edge before Silo answered with a 21-point final frame.

After a slow start, Hailey Belvin came alive in the second half with 20 of her game-high 24 points, including a pair of three-pointers and a perfect 10 of 10 at the charity stripe.

Breah Stewart contributed three treys for the Lady Scorpions and ended with 16 points. Virginia Beddo chipped in six as Sadie Fomby and Harleigh Belvin posted four apiece.

Kensea Eppler pumped in 10 points in the final stanza to finish with 20 in leading the way for Silo. Randi McLarry also hit double digits with 11 points, including three three-pointers.

Cheri Stampley ended with three points as Bea Martinez and Daelyn Marshall scored two each.

Silo 77, Boswell 53 (Boys)

Host Silo exploded for 30 points in the second quarter to break open a tight game and coasted from there to a 77-53 win over Boswell.

The Rebels led just 14-10 after one stanza before outscoring the Scorpions 30-16 in the second to take command. They followed with another 20-point flurry in the third period.

Jake Hamilton led four Rebels in double figures with 20 points. Bryce Brister also contributed 13 while Nolan Brister and Patch Hamilton scored 11 apiece.

Silo also got eight points from Austin Thomas, five by Will Brister while Korben Ford had three and Jacob Lawless, Jacob Long and Fabian Kopjar all scored two.

Aaron Taylor posted a team-high 18 points for Boswell with Lee Roberts chipping three three-pointers to end with nine points.

Silo freshman Patch Hamilton pumped in 11 points Tuesday night to help the Rebels cruise past Boswell, 77-53, in Bryan County basketball action. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_SiloBoys-33aPatchHamilton.jpg Silo freshman Patch Hamilton pumped in 11 points Tuesday night to help the Rebels cruise past Boswell, 77-53, in Bryan County basketball action. Photo by Randy Bruce