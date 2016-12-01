Big early conference showdowns here this week

Thursday and Saturday Great American Conference shootouts promise a post-Thanksgiving feast for Southeastern basketball fans.

Savage Storm cagers will host Ouachita Baptist University Thursday night and Henderson State Saturday afternoon in truly meaningful GAC competition at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Coach Darin Grover’s young ladies are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Ouachita Baptist is 3-2 and 2-0. Henderson State is 2-4 and 2-0.

Add Harding to the mix and these four teams are knotted for first place in the GAC. Early matchups don’t normally produce the head-to-head opportunities that these games will offer.

Coach Kelly Green’s men are 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the GAC. Ouachita Baptist is 3-2 and 1-1. Henderson State is 4-1 and 2-0.

These are the first two home doubleheaders and a great chance for Southeastern fans to get a look at the Storm teams against top competition,

Thursday game times: The women tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30. The women’s cross country team and seniors will be recognized at halftime of the women’s game.

The men’s and women’s tennis teams will be presented the GAC championship rings at halftime of the men’s game.

Saturday game times: The women start at 1 p.m. and the men play at 3 p.m.

Southeastern women feature the shortest (Olivia Potter at 5-5) with the tallest (16.4 points per game) scoring average.

Potter shoots a nifty .447 percent from beyond the arc on 21 of 47.

Rachel Wallace is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing. Katie Webb is scoring 8.2 points and grabbing 6.4 boards per game, along with five blocks and seven steals.

Sa’Liesha Hunter scores 6.6 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds a game while leading the team with 24 assists.

The ladies are scoring 73 points per game and allowing 71.8 ppg.

The Storm men have four in double figures with Anton Cook leading the way at 15.3 points while grabbing 3.9 rebounds.

Tyler Lonzie averages 12.6 points and leads with 7.6 boards. He also has eight blocked shots. Nathan Jackson scores 12.6 per game with 5.9 rebounds while shooting .815 at the charity stripe on 22 of 27.

Kevin Buckingham averages 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. Jett Jobe has 12 steals and leads the team with 34 assists.

The men average 72.1 points per game and allow 62.6 ppg.

Thursday, December 1

Ouachita’s Baptist’s Lady Tigers average 68.6 points per game and give up 66.8 ppg.

Six-foot freshman Madison Brittain is the leading scorer with a dozen points per contest and she has also dished out 13 assists.

Six-foot senior Katie Kapler scores 11 points and hauls in 6.2 boards a game while shooting .818 at the free-throw line on 18 of 22. Alivia Huell, 5-8 sophomore, is in double figures with 10.6 points per game. She averages 5.2 rebounds and has 13 assists.

Ouachita Baptist’s men are scoring 76 points and giving up 73.8 points per game.

The Tigers are led by 6-0 senior Lakee Westbrook with 17.2 points and 4.6 boards per game, 17 assists and a blistering .939 percentage at the free-throw line on 31 of 33.

Justin McCleary, 6-2, senior, averages 14.8 points per game, 4.6 boards and has handed out 14 assists.

Carven Holcombe, 6-5, senior, is scoring 10.2 points and leading the team with 5-8 rebounds per game.

Saturday, December 3

Henderson State’s Lady Reddies score 79.5 points and allow 79 per game.

Five-nine freshman Pink Jones is the top scorer with 14.7 points a game and a .552 percentage from the field. She averages 3.5 boards, has 11 steals and shoots .800 at the line on 24 of 30.

Five-six junior Haleigh Henson scores 13.7 points a game, Hailey Estes, 5-8 freshman, averages 12.2 points, leads the team with 7.2 boards and also has 10 steals. Torrie Thompson, 5-7 sophomore, is hitting 10.3 points per game and shooting .500 on three-pointers with 16 of 32.

Henderson State’s men score 81.8 points per game while giving up only 70.

Kaylon Tappin, 6-1, 195, junior, leads the way at 15.6 points a game while pulling down 4.0 boards and shooting .864 at the line on 19 of 22.

Kevin Kozan, 6-0, 175, senior, averages 12.2 points and shoots .550 with 11 of 20 from beyond the arc. Saijon Blackwell, 6-2, 200, junior, scores 11 points a game and Toney Foster, 6-4, 185, senior, averages 10.3 ppg.