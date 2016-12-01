Treasured Memories from the Wigeon Hole

In the early days of my hunting and fishing pursuits, success was often about how many fish I caught, how big the buck was that I put my tag onto or whether or not the Lab had fetched up a limit of ducks.

But as I’ve grown older and watched my children do the same, the litmus test for a good day in God’s grand creation has certainly changed.

Now, instead of how expensive my taxidermy bill is or how much table fare I’m able to bring home, it’s the people, the places and the memories that continue to push me outdoors.

That fact was driven home in recent days with the loss of an old friend, a treasured duck hunting spot that my boys and I have hunted for nearly 20 years now.

But after a sudden change in ownership, there will be no more early mornings where the decoys are tossed out, the Lab whimpers and we settle into the dim light of dawn to see what the day and the skies might bring.

When the realization sank in that we wouldn’t ever again hunt on this two-acre stock tank, a deep sense of sadness took up residence in my hunter’s heart over the Thanksgiving Day weekend.

Partly because we’re now officially out of Burkhead family duck hunting spots, having watched similar situations occur in recent years.

But mostly because there are so many great memories attached to this nondescript piece of land and a simple stock tank that honestly didn’t look like much of a duck hole.

Which might explain why I came to hunt the place so reluctantly some two decades ago. Situated near my father-in-law’s hay farm, I had certainly noticed the newly formed tank, but honestly hadn’t given much thought to hunting on it.

After all, there was really nothing but some stained water with a few newly stocked fish in a wet spot that was virtually devoid of any surrounding cover.

But during a backyard barbecue conversation that summer, my father-in-law’s neighbor mentioned that he had seen some ducks using the spot the previous winter. That led to an inquiry on my part, permission to hunt on his part and a determination to see what the place might yield in the upcoming fall.

To be honest, I almost forgot about it, hunting other duck holes that had always produced solid shooting down through the years. But finally, later that season, I decided to strike out for a solo hunt to see what might happen.

What happened was astounding as a steady mix of puddle ducks, a few divers and even a lone snow goose found their way into my decoy spread.

Walking out to my truck with a limit after that first hunt, I realized that sometimes, the old saying really was true.

You know, the one that says even a blind hog will occasionally find an acorn or two.

As the years continued on and my boys grew, our trips to this stock tank duck hole steadily increased. And as they did, the spot matured, the fish population increased and saplings and brush began to spread around the perimeter.

In the early years of our hunting, the spot was good for a hodgepodge of ducks ranging from the occasional mallard to gadwalls to green-winged teal and even a few diver ducks.

A couple of times, the north wind brought a few regal canvasbacks dropping in for a visit, something that always produced a memorable moment of wingshooting when a big bull can was left behind bobbing in the spread.

For some reason, our small duck hole increasingly became a gathering spot for wigeon in the area, so much so that we began to refer to the place as “The Wigeon Hole.” For several years running, almost every hunt produced at least a couple of flocks of wigeon swinging by overhead while our bag limits often contained a cotton top or two.

With all of that in mind, truth be told, this spot isn’t the best duck hunting hole one could ever hope to find.

For starters, it isn’t in the best flyway here in the Red River Valley and the duck traffic could be sporadic at times. Because of that, the hunting pressure had to be carefully managed, no more than one or two hunts scattered through a seven-day period to keep from “shooting the place out.”

And it was prone to low water episodes at the end of summer, even during normal weather years. But even in the worst drought cycles, there was usually just enough water in the fall to float the decoy spread and to lure in a few passing ducks.

Nonetheless, the Wigeon Hole gradually became our favorite place to hunt.

Maybe it was because it was secluded enough to provide an element of adventure, tucked away from nearby roads where some passerby might see it. Or perhaps it was because the tank became a familiar place for us to hike into, eventually becoming as comfortable as an old flannel shirt might be on a cold winter’s day.

Or maybe, just maybe, it was because the place kept producing unexpected moments of memorable hunting that still bring smiles to my face, even to this day.

Like the warm September morning when 80-plus blue-winged teal swept over the tank again and again, at times only a few inches above my hiding spot as I stared in awe and wonder while our late great chocolate Lab Buddy Boudreaux whined for me to shoot. Finally, after the third or fourth pass, I did just that, capping a moment that I will never forget.

Or the time that my two sons, Zach and Will, pointed to a flock of ducks hard to see on the distant horizon. With the wind just right, I laid into my acrylic duck call and poured out a ringing mallard highball that somehow got the flock’s attention. Why they came on a string I’ll never really know, but my two sons still talk of that moment when 75 or so greenheads backpedalled into our decoy spread.

Speaking of greenheads, our little duck hole produced two treasured moments for my hunting family as both boys downed their first mallard drakes there.

In Zach’s case, it was a mid-season hunt on a bright sunny day when little else was flying. Even so, the morning’s stillness was suddenly interrupted by the wheeze of a drake mallard flying somewhere close by. When I glanced up from beneath my hat brim, Mr. Greenhead was locked up and sailing in as Zach waited with his 20-gauge.

For Will, it was the last day of the season in a mild year that had brought little in the way of late season success. Still, we got up and dutifully went before church services, hoping for the best.

As the time came to pick up the decoys and head in, we decided to give it another 10 minutes, not knowing that at that exact moment, my wife was back home praying that our youngest child would achieve his first greenhead mallard dream.

Almost as if on divine cue, a pair of mallards suddenly appeared out of the gloom, banked hard to our left and turned to glide into the decoys. Waiting with his own 20-gauge scattergun, Will was about to become a card-carrying member of the greenhead hunter’s fraternity, not to mention becoming an even bigger believer in the power of prayer.

As I replayed these memories in my mind the other day, it dawned on me why I am so sad at losing this spot. And that’s because it serves as a repository of great times spent outdoors with family and friends, all in a treasured place on the map.

Hopefully we’ll make a few more memories in a similar place in the years to come, perhaps even with a few future grandkids tagging along.

But for now, forgive me if I close my eyes one more time, turning my thoughts to the memory of my boys crouching low in the duck blind as wings whisper their way over the top of the Wigeon Hole, a duck hunting spot that won’t soon be forgotten.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas