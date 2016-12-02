Bryan County Basketball Roundup

Caddo 53, Bennington 30 (Girls)

Caddo utilized relentless pressure early to build a big lead before cruising past Bennington, 53-30.

The host Lady Bruins poured in 31 first quarter points to lead 31-10 after one stanza.

Alli Adair pumped in 12 of her game-high 16 points in the opening quarter while Kacie Clower also contributed 10 of her 14 in the period as well.

Also finishing in double figures for Caddo was Olivia Weaver, who hit three treys on the way to 10 points.

Brittney Miller tossed in five points with Kynsey Dixon and Tanna Hightower finishing with four apiece.

Bennington was led by Maci Haislip’s eight points.

The Lady Bears also got seven from Madison Currie, six by Kristin Wilson, four from Maria Martinez, three by Alexus Gibson while Emily Stevens ended with two.

Caddo 48, Bennington 25 (Boys)

A stifling defensive effort was the recipe for the Bruins as they notched their first victory of the season.

Caddo yielded just three points in the opening quarter while building a 15-3 advantage and then eight in the second period en route to a 27-10 edge at halftime.

Kaden Johnson spurred a balanced offensive attack with 11 points with Garrett McMichael adding eight.

Daniel Stone posted seven, Alex Whitley had six, K.W. Adair and Gage McMichael five apiece, Matthew Jenkins scored four and Lance Minyard added two.

Bennington was topped by Andrew McDonald with eight points. Keaton Robison picked up four, Wade Hearod and Kody Powell had three each, Joe Rochelle, Jason Farris and Josh Rubio each scored two and Tucker McWilliams wrapped up with one point.

Boswell 44, Fort Towson 41 (Girls)

Boswell ran its winning streak to five in a row with a solid road victory over Fort Towson.

The Lady Scorpions built a 14-7 lead after one quarter and maintained that margin most of the way, holding off a late rally by the hosts with seven of nine shooting from the charity stripe.

Senior Hailey Belvin had a huge performance with 33 points, including three three-points and 12 of 14 from the line.

Breah Stewart contributed four points with Harleigh Belvin adding three and Sadie Fomby and Virginia Beddo two each.

Boswell’s next action is slated for Tuesday at home against Calera.

Fort Towson 81, Boswell 69 (Boys)

Boswell put together one of its best offensive performances of the season but couldn’t overcome a 20-of-39 showing at the charity stripe in an 81-69 road loss to Fort Towson.

The Scorpions led 16-12 after one stanza before being outscored 21-14 in the second frame. After a 16-all deadlock in the third Boswell trailed by only a 49-46 margin but a 32-point fourth by the hosts proved to be the difference.

Darin Brown had a terrific outing for Boswell with 24 points, hitting three treys and five of seven at the charity stripe.

Hayden Dill notched 14 points and Kason Barker also contributed 13 for the Scorpions. Jesus Rubio scored six, Levi Russell and Aaron Taylor had four apiece with Brett Anderson and Caleb Hitchcock each chipping in three points.

Soper 58, Achille 30 (Girls)

Soper came up with its best offensive outing of the season, especially in the first half, to improve to 4-3 with the home victory.

The Lady Bears ran out to a 22-9 lead after one quarter and then outscored the visiting Lady Eagles 19-7 in the second frame for a commanding 41-16 halftime edge.

JaeLeigh Holder was the catalyst for Soper with a game-high 22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals.

Kaylee Dennis chipped in 12 points, five boards and four steals with Taylor Herndon pitching in eight points and 11 rebounds. Vickie Wolfenbarger also ended with six, Mackenzie Higginbottom had five, Bayleigh Parker four and Pepper Smith added one.

Achille was led by Raychel Alexander with 14 points as Jackie Todd also contributed 10. Karah Manry tossed in four and Sommer Rater had two.

Caddo junior Gage McMichael drives past Bennington’s Andrew McDonald during action Thursday night. McMichael scored five for the Bruins and McDonald had a team-high eight points for the Bears but Caddo was able to notch the 48-25 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_4323.jpg Caddo junior Gage McMichael drives past Bennington’s Andrew McDonald during action Thursday night. McMichael scored five for the Bruins and McDonald had a team-high eight points for the Bears but Caddo was able to notch the 48-25 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Kacie Clower goes up for two of her 10 first quarter points against the defense of Bennington’s Madison Currie. The Lady Bruins poured in 31 points in the opening period to build a big lead on the way to a 53-30 triumph on Thursday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_4274.jpg Kacie Clower goes up for two of her 10 first quarter points against the defense of Bennington’s Madison Currie. The Lady Bruins poured in 31 points in the opening period to build a big lead on the way to a 53-30 triumph on Thursday. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat