Durant wrestlers open season with dual sweep

It didn’t take long Thursday evening for the Durant Lions to show why wrestling head coach Jim Taylor is excited about his young team’s potential.

Despite a host of youngsters seeing their first live high school action the Lions opened the season with a dual sweep of Little Axe and Plainview at the Durant High Gymnasium.

Depth was a major key as the Lions cashed in on six forfeits in an opening 54-26 win against Little Axe and followed with a 48-36 triumph against perennial power Plainview, which was wrestling shorthanded with its football team still in the state playoffs.

“It was a good start for us,” Taylor commented. “We are very young this season and will have to do a lot of wrestling to mature and progress. I continually tell the guys that nothing really counts until late February and they just have to keep getting better every time we wrestle.”

Against Little Axe, the Lions picked up 36 points on forfeit wins by Jared Pierce (113 pounds), Dakota Wallace (126 pounds), Braden Rudolf (170 pounds), Pedro Garcia (182 pounds), Isaiah Wright (195 pounds) and David Gould (220 pounds).

The two teams split fall victories at three apiece with the Lions dropping a pair of matches by decision in the lone two that went the full six minutes.

At 106, Ashleigh Ned dropped a 17-5 decision to Little Axe’s Justin Thomas, while Cody Hicks fell by a narrow 8-7 margin to Little Axe’s Alec McDoulett in spite up wrestling up two weight classes.

Caden Orlando was a pin fall winner with 12 seconds left in the opening period at 120 pounds, Conner Hall notched a fall win at 138 pounds with 37 seconds to go in the first frame and Trever Wann wrapped things up with a fall victory at heavyweight at the 1:30 mark in the second period.

Against Plainview, the Lions recorded forfeit triumphs by Ned (106 pounds), Hicks (126 pounds), Hall (132 pounds), Garrett Paris (138 pounds), Gould (220 pounds) and Demario Gray (heavyweight).

Ethan Horner posted a decision over Plainview’s Quincy Taylor at 152 pounds and Rudolf scored a fall victory at 170 pounds over John Harmon.

Plainview recorded fall wins at 113, 120, 160, 182 and 195 pounds.

“I thought a couple of the guys did very well tonight for our first time against opposition,” Taylor added. “Caden Orlando, Conner Hall, Ethan Horner, Braden Rudolf and Trever Wann all looked pretty good for the first outing.”

It was a good start for the Lions, who should get a bigger test coming up with the Little Axe Tournament this weekend. They’ll be in the Madill Dual Tournament next Friday.

Depth helps top Little Axe, Plainview