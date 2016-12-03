Huge third quarters spur Bennington over Tupelo

TUPELO – Bennington rode big third quarter explosions to a pair of big Class B victories on the road Friday night.

The Lady Bears cashed in a 14-2 run in the third to rally from a halftime deficit for a 40-31 win.

A huge 20-point third was also the story for the Bears as they rallied for a 38-28 triumph.

Bennington’s next outing will be in their own tournament which starts on Thursday.

Girls

Playing for the second time in two nights on the road, the Lady Bears got off to a slow start as Tupelo led 7-3 after one quarter.

It was still Lady Tigers 16-15 at intermission before Bennington came alive fueled by Kindal Stricklen and Madison Currie.

Stricklen scored all five of her points in the quarter as the Lady Bears built a 29-18 edge that they carried on to the final stanza.

Currie canned three treys in the contest and finished with a team-best 11 points for Bennington, which improved to 4-3 on the season.

Kristin Wilson scored eight points, including a pair of three-pointers as well. Maci Haislip and Kristen Jordan notched five points apiece. Alexus Gibson scored three and Maria Martinez had two.

“We started out a little flat but played hard and were scrappy,” head coach Matt Ward said. “We came out and played really well in the third quarter.”

Boys

Tupelo built an 8-2 lead after one period and 16-13 at halftime against the cold shooting Bears but the third quarter was a different story.

Johnny Mays pumped in seven points and Keaton Robison notched six in a monster 20-point explosion for Bennington to take control.

The Bears then held off the hosts 5-4 in the final frame for the victory.

Robison led a balanced attack with 10 points for the game as Mays chipped in nine and Andrew McDonald scored seven.

Bennington also got four points from Kody Powell while Wade Hearod and Tucker McWilliams pumped in three apiece. Joe Rochelle scored two.

“I thought we played really well defensively,” head coach Bobby Weil commented. “We are still searching for consistent scoring offensively but found a spark in the third quarter.

“Our defense gave Tupelo a lot of problems throughout the night. I think our bench was a big key as we had several guys come in with big contributions.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

