Area Basketball Roundups

Caddo 57, Coalgate 32 (Girls)

Caddo got off to a blazing start and never looked back in cruising to an impressive 58-32 road win at Coalgate.

The Lady Bruins poured in 16 points in the first period and 21 in the second to build a massive 37-13 edge at the halftime before coasting the rest of the way.

Brittney Miller hit 17 points points, Kacie Clower scored 16 and Alli Adair had 14 as three Lady Bruins hit double figures.

Allison Hawkins also chipped in seven with Tanna Hightower and Kynsey Dixon posting two each.

Caddo 57, Coalgate 39 (Boys)

Lance Minyard scored 10 big points and had five steals in the second half as Caddo outscored the host Wildcats 34-17 to break open a tight contest.

Garrett McMichael pumped in 13 points with Kaden Johnson also contributing 12 points as he hit five of 10 from the field.

“We still had a little slow first quarter but we moved the ball better after that,” Caddo head coach Kolby Johnson said of his club, which evened its record at 2-2.

“Defense from Minyard and K.W. Adair really set the tone for us in the second half.”

Wright City 69, Calera 35 (Girls)

A first half onslaught was too much for Calera to overcome as Wright City built a commanding 36-14 edge at the half.

Maddie Partain finished as the leading scorer for the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points.

Dally Halbrooks also posted eight with Kendra St. Clair contributing seven. Logan Mullens scored four and Faith Hodge had three.

Wright City 66, Calera 48 (Boys)

Calera held a 33-31 lead over the powerful Lumberjax at the half but couldn’t hold off a late charge.

Wright City used a 13-8 edge in the third period to go ahead 44-41 and the Bulldogs could get no closer.

Hunter Fuller poured in 16 points and pulled down six rebounds while Zach Taylor also contributed 15 points and five boards.

Brackus Williams had a terrific game inside for Calera, notching seven points to go with 12 rebounds and three assists.

Soper 47, Coleman 33 (Girls)

The Soper Lady Bears used a 16-5 fourth quarter edge to break open a tight game for a solid win over Coleman.

Soper held a slim 31-28 edge before the key run.

JaeLeigh Holder contributed a monster effort with 20 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Kaylee Dennis scored 11 points and had five rebounds while Mackenzie Higginbottom added nine points and five boards.

Tushka 66, Kiowa 34 (Girls)

Tushka posted its best offensive performance of the season while rolling to a 66-34 road victory over Kiowa.

Jaylee Eaves was virtually unstoppable, scoring 13 of her game-high 32 points during a big 27-point second period.

Ryann Cochran contributed 13 and Alissa Kindred had 11 for the Lady Tigers.