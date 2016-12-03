Defense carries Rock Creek past Colbert

BOKCHITO – Defense carried the day for Rock Creek Friday night as the Mustangs sweep a Bryan County Conference tilt with visiting Colbert.

In the opener the Lady Mustangs got their full-court pressure in force but had trouble convert turnovers into points but still managed a 45-19 triumph.

Colbert was able to control the tempo in the nightcap but a couple of long dry spells cost the Leopards as Rock Creek took advantage for a 43-26 win.

Rock Creek will be off until opening its annual tournament at home on Thursday while Colbert visits Moyers in its next outing on Tuesday.

Girls

More than 30 Colbert turnovers resulted in a number of point blank chances for Rock Creek but the Lady Mustangs could never quite find their shooting touch.

In total, Rock Creek hit only 17 of its 58 field goal tries (29 percent) and could never get in much of an offensive flow even though it led throughout.

“We just didn’t execute or shoot the ball very well at all offensively,” head coach Wade Johnson said of his Lady Mustangs. “I thought we were in the right spots most of the time and gave ourselves good looks at the basket most of the night with our defensive pressure. You just can’t miss that many point blank buckets and win very often.

“Give Colbert credit though. They gave us problems defensively in the first half when we had to get in our halfcourt offense. They played us hard.”

A three-pointer by Lainey Jestis with five minutes left in the first quarter broke a 2-2 deadlock and gave Rock Creek the lead for good. The Lady Mustangs never could shake the Lady Leopards in the first half however.

Colbert trailed only 8-7 after one period as each team went scoreless the final 3:33 of the stanza. The hosts showed a glimmer of its normal solid transition offense by reeling off six consecutive points, including four on fast breaks by Jordan Nelson and Teeronie McCann. They managed only one field goal however the last 5:46 of the half, carrying a 17-9 edge to the locker room.

A three-pointer by Leigh Brown early in the third got the Lady Leopards within 19-12 but that’s as close as Colbert would get as Rock Creek pumped in nine straight points and closed the quarter on a 16-2 run. That flurry was keyed by three-pointers as Jestis started things with trey and closed the quarter with another three.

Michaela Stinson then pumped in eight points, including two more treys, in the final frame as Rock Creek pulled away.

“We played pretty good defensively and rebounded well,” Johnson commented. “We haven’t played in two weeks so I guess we were a little rusty offensively. We’ve got to be better next week in our tournament.”

Jestis and Nelson finished with 11 points apiece to spur the Rock Creek attack. Stinson scored eight with Hannah Heflin adding six points and McCann five.

Danielle Hayden was the top scorer for Colbert with seven points with Brown checking in with six on a pair of treys. Kiana Love tossed in four and McKenzie Lynn had two.

Boys

A methodical Colbert assault frustrated Rock Creek much of the night but the Mustangs were solid defensively and on the boards to hold the visitors at bay.

Kris Singleton’s jumper with 1:48 left in the first stanza helped Colbert cut an early deficit to 10-4 but the Leopards did not hit another field goal until Brandon Denton connected almost 13 minutes of clock time later in the third quarter. By that time Rock Creek had slowly pulled to a 33-7 advantage.

A hearty 13-0 run to start the second period was the biggest culprit, fueled by sophomore Darian James, who poured in nine of his game-high 15 points in that span.

The Mustangs pushed the margin to 41-9 in the third period before flooding the court with reserves the rest of the way.

“We played alright defensively but never got in any type of offensive rhythm most of the night,” Rock Creek head coach Rob Frederick said. “A lot of that is the style Colbert plays and they do a great job of controlling the tempo and working the ball offensively. We got a little too frustrated at times.

“We’ve got three days next week to get ready for our tournament and hopefully we can come out and execute better.”

Shacona Vandenburg had a solid performance inside, finishing with 12 points for the Mustangs. They also got seven from Karson Dry while Davis Rogers chipped in five. Sam Roper and Brock Allen notched two each.

Colbert was topped by Ronnie Rickman’s 10 points. Randen Gibson canned a pair of threes to total six points.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Rock Creek sophomore Darian James gets an opening in transition for one of the few times Friday night against Colbert. James scored a game-high 15 points to spur the Mustangs to a 43-26 Bryan County Conference win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_4410.jpg Rock Creek sophomore Darian James gets an opening in transition for one of the few times Friday night against Colbert. James scored a game-high 15 points to spur the Mustangs to a 43-26 Bryan County Conference win. Colbert’s Brady Rowland tries to get past Rock Creek defenders Hannah Heflin and Jordan Nelson on the this play Friday night. Rock Creek was a 45-19 victor over Colbert in the tough, defensive battle. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_4341.jpg Colbert’s Brady Rowland tries to get past Rock Creek defenders Hannah Heflin and Jordan Nelson on the this play Friday night. Rock Creek was a 45-19 victor over Colbert in the tough, defensive battle.