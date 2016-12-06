Big 4th quarter not enough for Savage Storm

In a battle for the early Great American Conference lead, Southeastern rallied from a 15-point second half deficit, cutting the lead to three twice in the final two minutes but weren’t able to get any closer in a 92-84 loss to Henderson State Saturday afternoon at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Statistics were nearly identical between the teams that were both 3-0 in GAC women’s play coming into the game but Henderson utilized a 15-point edge on three-pointers, sinking 11 treys compared to six for Darin Grover’s club.

“We didn’t guard them very well all night,” Grover commented. “We didn’t do a very good job on their penetration and separation. We’re a young team and our defensive rotation still isn’t very good against what they like to do. We left them open for too many perimeter shots and that was the difference in the game.

“They shot 44 percent for the game and we have to really hold people under 40 in order to win. I thought we did a good job fighting back in the fourth quarter. We got it down to three twice but you have to credit them. They (Henderson State) came down and hit shots both times.”

Trailing 78-63 with 6:30 remaining, the Savage Storm went to work getting three straight treys from Olivia Potter that triggered an 11-2 run in less than two minutes to narrow the gap to six points.

After a three-pointer by Henderson’s Harleigh Henson stopped the momentum briefly, Southeastern was right back on the offensive with Potter and Jordan Dawson canning a pair of free throws apiece while Katie Webb and Sa’Liesha Hunter added baskets to make it 85-82 with two minutes left.

Bree Bossier immediately answered for the Reddies and after free throws from Potter and Kierra Davis cut it to three points again, Bossier again countered as Henderson pumped in the game’s final five points.

Grover’s club shot the ball much better in the second half, connecting on 47 percent from the field after hitting just 33 percent prior to intermission. They hit 29 of 73 for the game for a tick under 40 percent overall.

Hunter led the balanced scoring with 16 points along with four assists. Potter contributed 14 points with Webb adding 13 and team-best nine rebounds. Emem David also hit double figures with 12.

Southeastern, now 4-3, will have a week off before hosting Rogers State on Monday night in their final game before the Christmas break.

Point guard Sa'Liesha Hunter had a solid outing on Saturday afternoon, notching 16 points to go along with four assists for Southeastern. Southeastern women's coach Darin Grover talks to his team during a timeout Saturday. The Savage Storm put together a strong fourth quarter comeback but came up short in a battle for the Great American Conference lead with Henderson State.

