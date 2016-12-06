Free throws hurt SE again in loss to Henderson State

For the second straight game, despite playing on their home floor, Southeastern was outscored by a wide margin at the free throw line in an 85-76 Great American Conference loss to Henderson State on Saturday.

In Thursday’s loss to Ouachita Baptist, the Savage Storm attempted just nine free throws and were outpointed by 15 at the stripe in a 72-58 loss.

The story was eerily similar in Saturday afternoon’s defeat as Henderson State hit 26 of 33 charity tosses while Southeastern connected on 14 of its 19 attempts.

“We had some guys that came off the bench and gave us really good minutes,” Southeastern head coach Kelly Green said. “I thought we played really well defensively in the first half but came out a little complacent in the second half.

“They came out and really forced things defensively against us in the first half and had us on our heels. We steadily got better though driving the ball and creating things.”

Despite the disparity in free throws, the Savage Storm still had a shot in the second half, taking a 65-64 lead on a Jett Jobe layup with 4:45 remaining. That was just the second lead of the contest for the hosts in a contest that was tied eight times.

It was short-lived however as the Reddies answered 20 seconds later on an Eric Dailey basket in the paint to go back in front for good.

Jobe’s trey cut it back to 69-68 with 3:34 to play but Henderson State was deadly at the free throw line the rest of the way to ice the win, dropping Southeastern to 0-4 in league play.

Southeastern shot 44 percent for the game and had a strong edge in bench production, getting 29 points from its reserves compared to 11 for the Reddies.

It was still not enough to overcome the free throw shooting advantage for Henderson State.

Five Southeastern players reached double figures led by 15 points and seven assists by Jobe. They also got 14 from Anton Cook and 11 by Kevin Buckingham.

Marti Fonolla came off the bench to hit all five of his shot attempts en route to 11 points. Bobby Johnson also scored 10.

The Savage Storm will finish off its first semester slate on Saturday with a non-conference road date at the University of Texas-San Antonio, tipping off at 3 p.m.

Marti Fonolla came off the bench Saturday to hit all five of his field goal attempts, including this one in front of a Henderson State defender, to finish with 11 points as Southeastern dropped an 85-76 conference verdict. Sophomore Jett Jobe dribbles by a Henderson State defender while looking for an open teammate on Saturday. Jobe scored 15 points and dished out seven assists but the Savage Storm came up short in an 85-76 defeat.