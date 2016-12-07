Area Basketball Roundup

Calera 86, Boswell 84 (Boys)

In one of the county’s best games of the season, Calera put together a huge fourth quarter rally to edge Boswell, 86-84, in an offensive shootout.

The Bulldogs trailed 66-58 entering the final stanza before outscoring the host Scorpions 28-18 in the period behind 12 points from Zach Taylor.

Taylor finished with a game-high 37 points, including five three-pointers to pace Calera.

Hunter Fuller also had a strong outing with 24 points, including three treys. Brackus Williams scored 13, Jaylen Dunn had seven, Fisher Hutchins scored four and Kody Toombs had a pair.

Boswell built its lead with a monster first quarter in which it outscored the visiting Bulldogs 27-16.

Aaron Taylor fueled the Scorpion onslaught with 32 points, including 14 in the final frame.

Darin Brown sank six three-pointers and finished with 20 points while Levi Russell and Hayden Dill also reached double figures with 14 and 12 points respectively.

Boswell begins the Madill Tournament on Thursday, facing the host Wildcats at 9 p.m.

Boswell 53, Calera 47 (Girls)

After a very slow opening three quarters, Calera more than doubled its production in the final frame but it was not enough to rally past Boswell.

The Lady Bulldogs led 7-2 after one period but the host Lady Scorpions came alive in the second with a 14-6 edge to take command. Boswell still led 30-22 after three periods before the basket lid got lifted in the fourth with the two teams combining for 48 points.

Hailey Belvin led the way for Boswell with 23 points with Breah Stewart contributing 16, including 13 in a big fourth stanza.

Harleigh Belvin also added six with Virginia Beddo scoring five and Erin Caldwell three for the Lady Scorpions.

It was Maddie Partain that ignited the Calera fourth quarter comeback as she scored 14 of her team-high 16 points down the stretch.

Dally Halbrooks also chipped in 12 with Logan Mullens scoring nine. Faith Hodge drained a pair of three-pointers for six points as Kendra St. Clair ended with four.

Boswell returns to action Thursday at 7:30 facing Madill in the first round of the Madill Invitational.

Tushka 66, Hartshorne JV 25 (Girls)

It didn’t take Tushka long to assert itself, scoring at least 20 points in each of the first three periods on the way to a 66-25 win over Hartshorne’s junior varsity in the opening round of the Hartshorne Tournament on Tuesday.

Jaylee Eaves pumped in 16 points, Ryann Cochran added 14 and Grace Wall scored 12 to push the Lady Tigers to a semifinal meeting at 4:30 Thursday against Wister.

Lauren Hauff chipped in eight points while Alissa Kindred and Adriene Powell tossed in seven apiece. Taylor Chambers ended with two.

Tushka 77, Wister 57 (Boys)

In a Class 2A Top 20 battle, Tushka exploded in the second half to roll by Wister, 77-57, in the opening round of the Hartshorne Tournament.

The Tigers got the offense in high gear after intermission as Marcus Hampton had a huge outing with 24 points. Zach Dill also pumped in 21 and Dillon Mansell scored 16 for the 20th ranked Tigers. Wister came into the game ranked 16th.

Tushka moves on to the tournament semifinals against Oktaha on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Moyers 48, Colbert 31 (Girls)

Colbert got off to a good start with 12 first quarter points but could not maintain that offensive pace in a 48-31 loss at Moyers.

The Lady Leopards were led by Kiana Love with 10 points as Leigha Brown tossed in nine and Brady Rowland had eight. Zoe Cardenas and Toree Buck contributed two apiece.

The Lady Leopards will see Moyers again on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the opening round of the Bennington Tournament.

Colbert 56, Moyers 54 (Boys)

The Colbert Leopards led most of the way, holding off Moyers down the stretch for their second win of the season, 56-54.

Dillon Winger came up huge on the offensive end for Colbert, wrapping up with a game-high 27 points.

Carlos Seguria nearly posted a double-double, finishing with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Braden Muller also pumped in eight points with Kris Singleton adding six, Ronnie Rickman five and Josh Means two.

The Leopards battle Victory Life on Thursday at 5:30 in the first round of the Bennington Tournament.

Silo 58, Kiowa 39 (Boys)

After a crazy first half in which Silo scored 21 points in the first quarter and just two in the second, the Rebels found a consistent offense after intermission to post the win over Kiowa.

Silo led just 23-21 at halftime before outscoring the Cowboys 20-10 in the third frame to take control for good.

It was another balanced attack for the Rebels topped by Jake Hamilton’s 16 points.

Dally Cheek contributed 11, Austin Thomas had 10, Bryce Brister scored nine, Nolan Brister had eight while Jacob Lawless and Patch Hamilton tossed in two each.

Silo’s next outing comes Thursday in the Quinton Tournament, tangling with Keota at 11:30 a.m.

Coleman 61, Victory Life 29 (Girls)

Visiting Coleman raced to a 29-6 lead in the opening quarter to take control.

Victory Life put together its best run in the final frame, outscoring the Lady Wildcats 15-7.

Tara Dollar led the way with 12 points with Scarlett Stinchcomb adding 11 for the Lady Eagles. Jackie Genser and Larra Lankford had three points apiece.

Victory Life faces Bennington in its next outing Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Bennington Tournament.

Coleman 69, Victory Life 55 (Boys)

Victory Life got consistent offensive production for four quarters but the Eagles couldn’t hold off Coleman in a 69-55 defeat.

Three Eagles hit double digits spurred by Daniel Burt, who finished with 13 points. Ben Grody scored 11 and Chandler Stampley added 10.

Victory Life faces Colbert at 5:30 Thursday in the Bennington Tournament.