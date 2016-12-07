Caddo cruises by Achille in twinbill

ACHILLE – Caddo’s Gage McMichael put on a phenomenal shooting display, hitting 14 three-pointers Tuesday night to lead the Bruins to a 96-67 victory over Achille in a Bryan County shootout.

The Lady Bruins made it a sweep of the action by toppling Achille, 69-39, as Alli Adair had the hot hand with 26 points for Caddo.

Both schools begin invitational tournaments on Thursday with Achille at Rock Creek and Caddo in Quinton.

Achille’s girls face Stringtown in the opener at 4 p.m. with Achille boys tangling with Haworth at 5:30. Caddo girls will battle Keota at 10 a.m. and the boys challenge powerhouse Weleetka at 2:30.

Girls

The Lady Bruins took command the game in the first period as they had 19-0 lead with three minutes left on the clock. Adair scored 19 of her 26 points in the period.

Raychel Alexander stopped the run and put the Lady Eagles on the board with a three-pointer. Alexander scored all off Achille’s points in the quarter on two treys and two made free throws. Caddo led at the end of the period 30-8.

Caddo’s offense went a little cold in the second period as Achille’s began to warm up. Callie Snyder, Sommer Rater, Jackie Todd and Ashleigh Brown all put up points in a 10-2 run by the Lady Eagles but Caddo hung on to a 38-24 lead headed into halftime.

The Lady Bruins came out driving the lane in the third period and drew fouls that sent them to the free throw line multiple times as Achille’s offense couldn’t make a shot in the in the closing minutes and Caddo led 54-30. Caddo completed two three-point plays from the line and 5-for-6 in free throws.

The Lady Bruins outscored Achille in the fourth period 15-9 to finish off the road win.

Achille’s leading scorer was Alexander with 15 points and Rater finished with nine points. For Caddo, Adair had the game high 26 points and teammate Kynsey Dixon added 20 points.

Boys

In the first period Caddo jumped out to a 11-4 lead. McMichael start his scoring barrage with two treys and Kaden Johnson hit a three-pointer and made two free throws.

Achille answered back with back-to-back three-pointers by Brayden Prater and Cy Burden to cut the Bruins lead to 11-10. Caddo went on a 10-0 run and Achille’s Trent Gibby stopped the bleeding with a trey as Caddo led at the end to quarter 22-13.

Both teams traded buckets for the most part in the second period, but Caddo outscored the Eagles 24-16 as the Bruins took a 46-29 halftime lead.

The duo of McMichael and Garrett Michael teamed up in the opening minutes of the third period to ignite Caddo on a 15-0 run.

Braiden Williams stop the Bruins run with a three-pointer. It was Williams first trey of the game and he went on to make six more three-pointers for Achille.

The Eagles closed the gap as Williams drained another three-pointer but Caddo closed the period with eight straight points a 8-0, including two treys by McMichael and bucket by K.W. Adair for a 72-41 advantage.

It was a three-point contest in the final frame of the game. Caddo’s McMicheal hit four and Williams made three treys.

Achille’s leading scorers was Williams with 28 points and Austin McClung had 10. For Caddo McMichael totaled 44 points, Garrett Michael had 12 and Johnson finished with 12 as well.

Contact Randy Bruce at randynbruce@gmail.com

Achille’s Raychel Alexander drives for two of her team-high 15 points during Tuesday’s Bryan County battle with Caddo. The Lady Bruins notched a 69-39 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RaychelAlexander.jpg Achille’s Raychel Alexander drives for two of her team-high 15 points during Tuesday’s Bryan County battle with Caddo. The Lady Bruins notched a 69-39 victory. Photos by Randy Bruce Caddo junior Gage McMichael was hotter than hot Tuesday night, scorching the nets for 14 three-pointers and 44 points to spark Caddo to a 96-67 win over Achille. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_GageMcMichael.jpg Caddo junior Gage McMichael was hotter than hot Tuesday night, scorching the nets for 14 three-pointers and 44 points to spark Caddo to a 96-67 win over Achille. Photos by Randy Bruce

McMichael explodes for 14 three-pointers