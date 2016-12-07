Cox, Engle power Durant Lions past Plainview

ARDMORE – Seniors Taylor Cox and Wes Engle combined for 18 points in the final quarter to help Durant rally and then hold off host Plainview, 68-61, on the road Tuesday night.

An ice cold third period did the Lady Lions in as they dropped a 69-36 verdict in the opener to fall to 1-1 on the season.

Both Durant squads will face off against Oklahoma City Southeast in the opening round of the 27th Annual Durant Lion Classic on Thursday. The girls will tipoff at 7 p.m. with the boys scheduled for 8:20.

Girls

After a solid second quarter it looked like Durant might be able to make a comeback following a slow start.

Those thoughts were quickly put to an end in the third period as the Lady Lions went scoreless for nearly seven minutes as the hosts opened the frame with a 22-0 run that ended any doubts. Hannah Hime put an end to the offensive misery with a bucket but that proved to be Durant’s lone points of the quarter as it was outscored 25-2 in the decisive quarter.

Plainview opened the game with a 7-0 flurry to start the game and built as much as an 11-point edge before the Lady Lions found a little offensive rhythm, spurred by senior Breanna Simmons.

Simmons scored 10 points in the opening half as Durant rode a 13-8 second period advantage to cut the Lady Indian lead to 30-26 at halftime despite just three of 10 shooting from the charity stripe.

The third period was a complete turnaround as the Lady Lions couldn’t get anything to fall from the field while Plainview capitalized on several transition opportunities to ignite the big run that all but put it away.

Outside of Simmons’ team-high 12 points Durant got six points each by Haley Morgan and Tristyn Hamilton along with Hannah Hime and Cassidy McCann with five apiece. Madi Keel and Annalee Jones notched one point each.

Boys

Durant got off to another red-hot shooting start in the opening period, building a quick 14-2 lead behind 11 points from Cox in the game’s opening two and a half minutes, and looked like they might run away with the win.

Plainview had other ideas, responding with 11 points by Devin Jones in the second stanza to claim a 36-33 edge with just one minute left in the first half. Durant however found an answer as Engle swished a three-pointer and Tanner Davidson scored inside to put the Lions back in front with a closing five-point flurry.

The Lions continued that run to start the third quarter as Brady Nichols scored two baskets in the paint helping to extend the margin to 44-36.

Plainview once again came storming back thanks in large part to fantastic defense on Cox, holding the Lions’ offensive catalyst scoreless in the third period. Durant managed just four points the rest of the stanza on buckets from Davidson and Kyle Hughes for a slim 48-47 lead into the fourth.

After the Indians scored the opening points of the frame to reclaim the lead, Cox immediately cashed in with a driving basket to end the drought and put the visitors in front for good.

An Austin Stallings free throw and two treys by Engle held Plainview at bay and Cox finished it off with a perfect six of six at the free throw line down the stretch.

For the game, Cox finished with 27 points to lead all scorers. Engle contributed 12 as well, including three big treys.

Nichols had another solid outing inside, finishing with eight points as did Davidson. Tre Harper and Hughes tossed in five apiece while Brody Morgan scored two and Stallings added one.

Devin Jones led the way for Plainview with 21 points.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

