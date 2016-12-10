Savage Storm first semester winding down

Coach Darin Grover’s Savage Storm basketballers will host Rogers State University at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the final home action of the year.

The ladies are 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Great American Conference. That’s good for a three-way tie with Arkansas Tech and Southwestern.

Coach Kelly Green’s cagers also have one game remaining in 2016. The Storm will visit the University of Texas-San Antonio at 3 p.m. Saturday.

GAC action resumes on January 5 with SE men and women on the road at Arkansas Tech. The trip continues at Harding on January 7 and concludes at Oklahoma Baptist on January 12.

The next home appearance for both teams will be January 14 against Northwestern. East Central comes to Bloomer Sullivan Arena on January 16.

THE LATEST GAC standings show Harding and Henderson State tied for first at 4-0.

Ouachita Baptist and Northwestern are knotted at 2-2 with Arkansas-Monticello, East Central and Southern Arkansas at 1-3 each.

Southern Nazarene and Oklahoma Baptist are winless at 0-4.

ROGERS STATE University started life in 1909 as Eastern University Preparatory School before becoming Oklahoma Military Academy in 1919.

OMA disappeared in 1972 when the legislature voted it out of existence and it became Claremore Junior College.

After a lengthy Juco run, the latest change led to Rogers State College, then to Rogers State University, a four-year school with an NAIA history and membership in the Sooner Athletic Conference until 2013.

The school started the process of joining NCAA Division II in 2011 and is now a member of the Heartland Conference.

The Hillcats compete in baseball, softball, basketball (men and women), golf (men and women), cross country (men and women), track and field (men and women) and soccer (men and women).

Oklahoma Military Academy provided the foundation for local notable Glen Burke (1948-53). Burke spent four years in ROTC and graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant. Active duty took him to Armor School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and he retired as a Colonel after 36 years of commissioned service.

Burke came to Durant as manager of KSEO radio and was also involved with Southeastern, teaching courses in radio management and TV production. He also taught photography for seven years.

In Burke’s time, OMA offered football, baseball, basketball, boxing, wrestling and swimming at both high school and junior college levels.

OMA is history, but an alumni association is still going strong with numerous reunions every year.

OLIVIA POTTER leads Southeastern with 15.3 points per game and shoots .450 from beyond the arc with 27 of 60 trey tries.

Katie Webb averages 10.7 points and leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game, seven blocks and nine steals, along with 10 assists.

Rachel Wallace scores 8.6 points a game with 5.3 boards and a dozen assists. Sa’Liesha Hunter averages 8.1 points with seven steals and leads the team with 32 assists.

The ladies are scoring 74.1 points and game and allowing 73.9 ppg.

Rogers State is led by Natasha Kindred (6-0, senior from San Antonio, Texas, and Iowa Lakes Community College) with 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She also has six blocked shots.

Courtney Smith (5-8, senior from Okay, Oklahoma, and Independence CC) hits 8.0 points, has 14 steals and shoots .408 from three-point range on 20 of 49.

Nikola Nedoroscikova (5-9, junior from Kosice, Slovakia, and NEO A&M) averages 7.6 points, grabs 4.0 boards and hands out 4.9 assists per game, along with 11 steals.

THE LATEST GAC standings for the men show Arkansas-Monticello alone at the top with a 6-0 overall record and a 4-0 conference slate.

Harding, Henderson State, Southern Arkansas and Southern Nazarene are tied at 3-1 each with Arkansas Tech, Ouachita Baptist and East Central at 2-2.

Oklahoma Baptist and Southwestern are 1-3 apiece with Southeastern and Northwestern tied at 0-4.

The Storm men have four scoring in double figures with Anton Cook leading the way at 14 points per game while grabbing 3.7 rebounds.

Nathan Jackson averages 11.6 points and 5.7 boards to go with 14 steals and 17 assists. Tyler Lonzie scores 11.4 points and leads the team at 8.0 rebounds per game with a team-high nine blocked shots. Kevin Buckingham hits 10.4 points and pulls down 4.6 boards with 10 assists, five blocks and 16 steals.

Jett Jobe has team-highs with 47 assists and 18 steals while adding 7.1 points per game.

The Storm average 71 points per game and give up 66.1 ppg. SE is out-rebounding opponents 42.2 to 36.1 a game.

The Roadrunners are 2-6 and were playing at Texas Tech Wednesday night.

Jeff Beverly (6-6, 250, junior from League City, Texas, Clear Springs High School, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McLennan, Texas, CC) is the top scorer at 15.8 points per game and he also grabs 6.4 boards.

Byron Frohnen (6-5, 205, freshman from Las Vegas, Nevada, Bishop Gorman High School) scores 7.3 points per game, shoots .463 from beyond the arc on 25 of 43 and has 14 steals.

LAST HOME GAME for 2016 Southeastern basketball is 5:30 p.m. Monday when the ladies host Rogers State University at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.