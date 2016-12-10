Tips for Mid-December Flight Ducks

By the time you pick up the newspaper today, odds are, you’ll notice that the air is a bit nippy in southern Oklahoma.

That’s because a powerful cold front has pushed through, one that local weather forecasters are saying has the potential to drop temperatures into the mid-teens by Friday morning.

What’s more, some in the weather community are hinting at the possibility of even more frigid weather as December matures and heads on towards Christmas Day.

If that happens, expect plenty of new ducks and geese to push into the southern Great Plains by month’s end, waterfowl that many hunters refer to as flight birds or migrators.

“When conditions are mild and ducks have been in the area a while, I tend to call those birds stale since they’ve usually grown wise to their surroundings,” said J.J. Kent, owner and operator of the Pottsboro, Texas based Kent Outdoors guiding service.

“But flight ducks moving on these December fronts, they can be easier to decoy since they’re new in the area and have been flying for miles and miles. When that happens, they’re more apt to look for a good place to stop and rest.”

Since Texomaland is something of a transient area for migratory waterfowl pushing on through the Central Flyway, the local guide admits that there can be a bit of a catch-22 situation on the days that stretch out between fronts.

“Sometimes you can get into a gap where the old stale birds have left but the new migratory birds haven’t quite filtered in just yet,” said Kent, a longtime pro-staffer with Mossy Oak Camouflage. “And that gap can be a single day on up to a week or more depending on the frequency of frontal passages.”

With cold weather pushing into the area – and more potentially coming as St. Nicholas gets ready for his late-December sleigh ride – I asked Kent what he thought all of this might mean for local duck hunters.

“If we get some really significant cold weather – and more importantly snowfall that blankets food sources well to the north of the Red River – then we’ll probably go from having a lot of gadwalls, wigeon, teal and a few mallards like we do right now to the other end of the spectrum.”

Meaning what?

“If it gets really winter like over the next few weeks, I’d expect to see a lot more mallards and some Canada geese pushing into the area,” said Kent.

Should that scenario unfold, what recommendations does Kent have for locals wanting to keep chasing ducks?

“If we get the really cold weather, then you might want to try and hunt any fields that the birds might be using,” he said. “Why? Because that’s the way those ducks have been feeding to our north over the last few weeks as they key on high energy foods.”

For those who don’t have access to a field where ducks are piling in, start thinking about targeting bigger water sources that resist freezing up.

“If it gets cold enough to start freezing up the smaller stock tanks, then places like rivers, smaller soil conservation lakes and of course big reservoirs like Lake Texoma will probably become good places to look for ducks since that water tends to stay open longer,” said Kent.

If a hunter does target bigger water, expect flock sizes to increase, which necessitates adjustments in decoy strategy and in calling.

“On bigger water, I would go with larger decoy spreads when you’re hunting migrant birds,” said Kent. “With flight birds, it’s generally the more the merrier since they are looking for spots that say ‘Hey, here’s where the party is, here is where you want to stop and come eat and rest for a spell.’”

When I asked Kent what he meant by bigger decoy spread sizes, he said from five to 10 dozen depending on the size of the body of water being hunted.

“I would primarily put out as many mallard decoys as I could,” said Kent, a member of the Avian-X Decoys pro-staff.

“And maybe even a few Canada goose full bodies and floaters to give a contrasting look to the spread,” he added. “And maybe a few pintail decoys on the edge too since all of that white paint on pintail dekes tends to show up really well and attract the attention of ducks from pretty far away.”

Another thing that Kent likes to do when hunting flight ducks is to set some full body mallard decoys on the edge since they add a waddling realism to the spread as the wind gently rocks them back and forth.

What about calling on raw windy days when the skies are full of migrators? Kent says not to become bashful.

“Flight birds are usually moving pretty high, so you’ve got to get their attention,” said the Zink Game Calls pro-staffer. “You’ve got to call loud if you want to get those birds to hear you and drop in from on high.

“You’ve got nothing to lose because they’re moving south and aren’t necessarily coming to you, so you’ve got to find a way to get their attention and cause them to look at your spread.”

If the big water intimidates you – and it should to some degree since hunting on windy, wintry days demands the utmost in caution and on-the-water safety – Kent says that hunters can still do some shooting on smaller waters, even if they freeze up.

“If you can break a decent sized hole in the ice, you can still get in some shooting,” he said. “The key is not to break the ice up into a bunch of little pieces that are floating around because that doesn’t look natural and the ducks usually don’t tolerate it.

“Instead, you want to break off sheets of ice and shove them down under the surrounding ice to create a clean, open hole.”

Is all of this effort worth it to try and hunt flight ducks riding a mid-December gale?

Absolutely says Kent, pointing to an experience that he and two hunting buddies had a few years ago on a small oxbow style backwater near where the Washita River dumps into the northern end of Texoma.

“We found a little area maybe 100 yards long by 50 yards wide and set our decoys up in that spot on the exact day that the front came roaring through,” said Kent. “The water was knee deep across the whole thing and we threw our decoys out and stood back in the trees.

“I’ll never forget that morning because the ducks seemed to come through in wave after wave, flocks that ranged from a half-dozen mallards on up to a couple of hundred green-winged teal,” he added.

“We were picky, carefully chose our shots and it was still a quick limit of primarily greenheads that morning with a gadwall or two and a wigeon thrown in for good measure.”

On the way home, the weather quickly deteriorated as sleet and snow made for extremely hazardous driving conditions.

“We barely got out of there, just in the nick of time as it turned out,” said Kent. “But we didn’t mind the tough driving too much since it was about as awesome as duck hunting can get.”

On a frigid mid-winter day that brought icy roads, falling snow, howling winds…and a sky full of mallard wings piling into southern Oklahoma.

And what’s not to like about that?

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

When cold air rushes in from the north, the skies over Texomaland often fill with the sight of flight ducks pushing south on Old Man Winter’s latest visit. When that mid-December scenario happens, guide J.J. Kent says to adjust your duck hunting strategy to find solid hunting action. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DuckHunt2.jpg When cold air rushes in from the north, the skies over Texomaland often fill with the sight of flight ducks pushing south on Old Man Winter’s latest visit. When that mid-December scenario happens, guide J.J. Kent says to adjust your duck hunting strategy to find solid hunting action. Photo by Lynn Burkhead

As Cold Weather Arrives