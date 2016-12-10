Colbert boys, Bennington girls and boys advance

BENNINGTON – It was a big day for the Colbert boys and Bennington girls and boys Thursday as they advanced to the semifinals of the Bennington Tournament.

The Colbert Leopards and Bennington Lady Bears each toppled Bryan County foe Victory Life to secure their spots in the semifinals.

The Leopards took control of the second half for a 55-29 win over VLA and the Lady Bears cruised by Victory Life 60-30.

There wasn’t much of an offensive output in the in the first period of the Colbert/VLA game as the Leopards claimed a slim 7-4 lead.

Both teams found their offensive groove in the second trading buckets throughout the period. Colbert’s Dillon Winger started with a trey and VLA answered with a three-point play by Ben Grody.

With three minutes left on the clock Colbert had a 16-10 advantage, the Eagles then went on a 7-2 run to pull within one point of Colbert, 18-17, at halftime. Victory Life’s Chandler Stampley scored all the points in the run with two baskets and a three-pointer.

Colbert pulled away from the Eagles in the third period as they outscored VLA 21-7 for a commanding 39-24 advantage. Kris Singleton tossed in eight on the strength of two three-pointers and Stampley also had five points in the period for the Leopards.

The Eagles couldn’t find their shots in the fourth period as they totaled only five points and the Leopards rolled into the winner’s bracket.

Singleton led the Leopards in scoring with 16 and Rickman pitched in 11 points. Stampley and Daniel Burt both had nine points for VLA.

In the girl’s game, Bennington and Victory Life went toe-to-toe in the first period.

The score was tied 8-8 with two minutes left to play then Bennington’s Madison Currie would hit two three-pointers, while teammate Kristen Jordan hit a jumper in a 9-2 flurry to give the Lady Bears a 17-10 lead.

Bennington took the game over in the second period.

The Lady Eagles offense struggled against Bennington’s full-court press and only managed four points and the Lady Bears headed to the locker room leading 33-14. Jordan had seven points in the period for Bennington.

There was not much scoring in the third period as Bennington outscored Victory Life 8-3.

Then the offensive flood gates opened in the final frame of the game for both teams, but VLA found their offensive rhythm too late and the Lady Bears cruised into the semifinals of the tournament.

Jordan led with 14 points for Bennington and Currie finished with 13 points. For VLA, Scarlett Stinchcomb had a game-high 18 points.

Other First Round Action

Bennington 56, Milburn 20 (Boys)

After a slow start, the Bennington boys broke things open with a 21-2 second quarter flurry and never looked back in rolling past Milburn 56-20.

Austin Malone and Talon McWilliams paced a balanced arsenal for the Bears with nine points apiece.

Wade Hearod scored seven, Joe Rochelle and Ryan Harrelson had six apiece, Trent Haislip chipped in five, Kody Powell and Andrew McDonald had four each with Keaton Robison, Tucker McWilliams and Johnny Mays posting two apiece.

Moyers 33, Colbert 21 (Girls)

Colbert put together a solid offensive half after intermission but couldn’t overcome an ice cold start in a 33-21 loss to Moyers in the opening round of the Bennington Tournament

Moyers raced to a 10-2 lead after one quarter and held a 12-4 lead at halftime before the Lady Leopards came alive with nine points in the third and eight in the fourth but fell short.

Kiana Love paced the Colbert attack with eight points. Brady Rowland tossed in five, McKenzie Lynn had four, Leigha Brown scored three and Kinzee Coker added one.

Contact Randy Bruce at randynbruce@gmail.com

Bennington’s Maci Haislip makes a drive against Victory Life’s Larra Lankford during Thursday night’s tournament action at Bennington. The Lady Bears prevailed 60-30. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BennGirls-11MaciHaislip.jpg Bennington’s Maci Haislip makes a drive against Victory Life’s Larra Lankford during Thursday night’s tournament action at Bennington. The Lady Bears prevailed 60-30. Dillon Winger of Colbert looks for an opening against Victory Life defenders during Thursday night’s action at Bennington. The Leopards moved on to the tournament semifinals with a 55-29 win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ColbertBoys-2DillionWinger1a.jpg Dillon Winger of Colbert looks for an opening against Victory Life defenders during Thursday night’s action at Bennington. The Leopards moved on to the tournament semifinals with a 55-29 win.

Tourney semifinals slated today