Massive Lion comeback stuns Southeast in overtime

The Durant Lions stormed back from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime where they stunned 12th ranked Oklahoma City Southeast, 73-70, Thursday night in the 27th Annual Durant Lion Classic.

Durant’s girls got off to a blazing start in their opening round contest and never looked back in dispatching Southeast as well by a 50-27.

For the first time in many years both teams will compete in the semifinals of the 27th Annual Durant Lion Classic tonight. The Lady Lions meet Springdale, Arkansas at 7 p.m. with the Lions slated for a contest with Class 6A Yukon at 8:20.

Girls

After a rough offensive second half on Tuesday, Durant came out blazing as sophomore Tristyn Hamilton drained a pair of three-pointers in the game’s first 70.

Hamilton wasn’t finished however as she canned three more treys before the end of the first half to stake the Lady Lions to a 27-15 halftime lead.

Durant carried the momentum on to the second half as the rest of the Lady Lion offense got rolling during an 11-1 flurry that inflated the margin to 20 points. Hannah Hime buried a trey, Destinee Lewis cashed in a layup and Breanna Simmons also contributed four consecutive points as the Lady Lions led 38-19 through three stanzas.

Much like on Tuesday, the Lady Lions went through a pair of lengthy dry spells on the offensive end but were able to offset things with a solid performance defensively.

The fourth quarter was all about Simmons as Durant was able to isolate the senior catalyst inside and she capitalized with several point-blank buckets including a conventional three-point play with 5:19 remaining after the Lady Spartans had trimmed the deficit to 14 points.

Hamilton finished with a game-high 20 points for the 2-1 Lady Lions with Simmons close behind totaling 19 points.

Destinee Lewis contributed six while Hannah Hime had three and Haley Morgan chipped in two.

Boys

Early on it looked like the Spartans might run away with the victory as they came out red hot from the field hitting their first five field goal attempts, including three three-pointers.

Meanwhile the Lion offense was sputtering at best, falling in a 19-4 hole before a Will Engle trey stemmed the tide a bit.

Southeast extended the margin to as much as 33-11 in the second period as the two teams traded buckets for several minutes as the visitors led 43-25 at the halftime break.

The third quarter was much the same as Durant could never make much of a dent in the deficit, trailing 59-42 through three stanzas.

It was still a 60-44 Spartan advantage with just over six minutes remaining when the Lions found a spark.

Austin Stallings scored five straight points with a three-pointer and an offensive putback. Brady Nichols canned two free throw following a Southeast miss and Tre’ Harper hit a layup after a steal to cap a 9-0 flurry.

Still trailing 64-55, the Lion comeback hit high gear sparked by a Taylor Cox trey. Nichols chipped in a basket on a putback and then came up with a steal before Cox sent the crowd into a frenzy with a 25-foot bomb that cut the margin to just 64-63 with 1:45 to play.

Following a Southeast free throw and a pair of turnover exchanges, Cox banked in a runner in the paint to tie the game at 65, which is how it remained over the final minute of regulation as neither team was able to get a shot more than the Spartans’ desperation halfcourt try at the buzzer.

Devon Vazquez’s putback just 30 seconds into the extra frame gave Southeast the lead again but Cox hit a bucket with 2:25 left and two free throws moments later to put Durant in front for good.

Harper’s steal and a layin from Tanner Davidson gave the Lions insurance they would need as Vazquez drilled a trey with 1:14 left to cut it back to 71-70.

The Spartans had another chance after a Lion turnover but Vazquez’s three-pointer was off the mark and Cox sank two charity tosses with 11.7 seconds remaining.

Southeast was unable to get a shot off after Harper forced a mad scramble on a deflection to preserve the win.

“I thought the kids showed a ton of heart battling back like they did,” head coach Aaron George said. “The crowd stayed behind us and gave us a lift in the fourth quarter when we needed it.”

Cox recorded a game-high 32 points to pace the Durant attack. Nichols also had a tremendous effort inside with 16 points and another 10 rebounds. Engle added seven, Stallings had five with Cade Buchanan and Harper contributing four apiece. Kyle Hughes scored three and Davidson finished with two points.

Sophomore Tristyn Hamilton powers up one of her six three-pointers in the game for the Durant Lady Lions Thursday night. Hamilton scored a game-high 20 points in helping lead Durant to a 50-27 win over OKC Southeast. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Hamilton.jpg Sophomore Tristyn Hamilton powers up one of her six three-pointers in the game for the Durant Lady Lions Thursday night. Hamilton scored a game-high 20 points in helping lead Durant to a 50-27 win over OKC Southeast. The Durant Lions listen intently to instructions from head coach Aaron George during a timeout Thursday night. The Lions rallied from 16 down in the fourth quarter to stun Oklahoma City Southeast, 73-70 in overtime, in the opening round of the Durant Lion Classic. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DurantBoys.jpg The Durant Lions listen intently to instructions from head coach Aaron George during a timeout Thursday night. The Lions rallied from 16 down in the fourth quarter to stun Oklahoma City Southeast, 73-70 in overtime, in the opening round of the Durant Lion Classic.

