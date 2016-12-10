Area Basketball Roundup

Quinton Tournament

Caddo 63, Keota 20 (Girls)

Sizzling perimeter shooting was the story for Caddo as the Lady Bruins scorched the nets for 12 three-pointers in a 63-23 triumph over Keota in the Quinton Tournament.

Caddo rolled to a 17-4 lead after one period and steadily increased that margin to 36-10 at the half and 49-18 after three quarters.

Alli Adair fueled the shooting assault with 16 points, including two treys. Brittany Miller also hit a pair of long-range bombs and totaled 13 with Kacie Clower contributing three three-pointers and 11 points.

Kynsey Dixon and Tanna Hightower posted eight points each for Caddo as Hightower hit two treys. Allison Hankins also canned a pair of threes and finished with six points. Olivia Weaver scored three points.

The Lady Bruins will play in the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. this evening.

Caddo 43, Weleetka 36 (Boys)

Daniel Stone poured in 10 points during a decisive third quarter run as Caddo rallied past perennial-power Weleetka in the Quinton Tournament first round.

Caddo trailed 14-10 after one quarter and 21-19 at intermission before outscoring the Outlaws 14-6 in the third as they had no answer for Stone inside.

Garrett McMichael also hit double figures with 10 for the Bruins. Kaden Johnson and K.W. Adair ended with four points apiece while Gage McMichael scored three and Lance Minyard and Matthew Jenkins totaled two each.

Caddo moves on to the tournament semifinals at 5:30 this evening.

Silo 80, Keota 23 (Boys)

Jake Hamilton pumped in 28 points, including 24 in the first half, to spur Silo to a rout of Keota in the Quinton Tournament opener.

The Rebels led 23-2 through one stanza and 50-11 at intermission before cruising home from there.

Silo also got 21 points from Bryce Brister, including a pair of three-pointers. Will Brister scored eight, Patch Hamilton had six, Austin Thomas tossed in five, Nolan Brister had four while Jessen Pratt, Cord McDonald, Jacob Lawless and Korben Ford finished with two apiece.

The Rebels will play in the tournament semifinals at 8:30 tonight.

Morris 43, Silo 24 (Girls)

After a solid first period, Silo’s offense went cold during an opening round loss to Morris in the Quinton Tournament.

Morris led by a slim 13-10 margin after one quarter before outscoring the Lady Rebels 12-4 in the second stanza. Silo then managed just one point in the third with the Lady Eagles pushing the advantage to 30-15.

Kensea Eppler notched eight points and Bea Martinez had seven to pace Silo. Julie Cullum, Alys Parr and Cheri Stampley scored two each with Randi McLarry contributing one.

Hartshorne Tournament

Tushka 60, Wister 26

The eighth-ranked Tushka Lady Tigers threw a first quarter shutout while building a double figure lead while improving to 9-0 and moving on to the Hartshorne Tournament championship game.

Tushka was up 10-0 after one frame and steadily continued to build on that margin, leading 24-10 at halftime and 42-20 after three periods.

Ryann Cochran had a strong outing for the Lady Tigers with 22 points to lead the charge with Jaylee Eaves contributing 17.

Grace Wall tossed in nine points, Alissa Kindred had seven with Michelle Hampton adding three and Taylor Chambers two.

Tushka 51, Oktaha 44 (Boys)

A 15-5 fourth quarter edge was the deciding factor as Tushka toppled perennial power Oktaha to move on to the championship game of the Hartshorne Tournament.

The Tigers trailed 39-36 entering the final stanza before springing to life with a tremendously balanced offensive attack that included four players in double figures.

Zach Dill pumped in 14 points with Dillon Mansell and Marcus Hampton contributing 12 apiece and Zac Southerland 11.

Rock Creek Tournament

Rock Creek 61, Durant JV 16 (Boys)

The host Mustangs had little difficulty in racing to a 23-4 lead after one period and cruising the rest of the way into the tournament semifinals.

Karson Dry led three players in double digits for Rock Creek with 14 points. Sam Roper contributed 13 and Shacona Vandenburg hit for 11.

Rock Creek 57, Haworth 46 (Girls)

It was never easy but Rock Creek managed to dispatch Haworth in the opening round of their tournament.

The Lady Mustangs held a narrow 41-38 lead through three periods before outscoring the Lady Lions 16-8 in the final frame.

Jordan Nelson had a terrific outing for Rock Creek posting 21 points. Teeronie McCann also hit double figures with 13 points and Hannah Heflin finished with nine.

Soper 33, Fort Towson 30 (Girls)

JaeLeigh Holder pumped in a game-high 14 points to spark the Soper Lady Bears to an opening round win in the Rock Creek Tournament.

Soper held a slim 8-6 edge after one quarter and extended the margin to 16-11 at halftime. Fort Towson narrowed the gap with an 11-9 advantage in the third before the Lady Bears held on for the victory.

Taylor Herndon added six points, Mackenzie Higginbottom had five, Vickie Wolfenbarger scored four with Kaylee Dennis and Kylie Webb chipping in two apiece.

Soper will play Valliant in today’s 4 p.m. tournament semifinals.

Stringtown 53, Achille 45 (Girls)

Achille used a ferocious rally in the second half but couldn’t come all the way back, dropping a narrow decision to Stringtown in the Rock Creek Tournament first round.

The Lady Eagles narrowed the gap to a single point with three minutes remaining but weren’t able to get any closer.

Achille led 10-7 after one period before a 21-5 second gave Stringtown a 28-15 edge at the halftime break before the big second half flurry.

Jackie Todd keyed a balanced attack for the Lady Eagles with 13 points while Sommer Rater also reached double figures with 11.

Ashleigh Brown canned three treys to finish with nine points as did Raychel Alexander. Karah Manry notched three.

Madill Tournament

Boswell 55, Madill 49 (Girls)

Boswell finally got its offense rolling in the second half to rally past host Madill in the opening round of the Madill Winter Classic.

The Lady Scorpions trailed 23-21 at intermission before notching 15 points in the third period to take the lead and finished it off with a 19-point fourth quarter.

Hailey Belvin and Breah Stewart each finished with 22 points.

Boswell faces Sulphur in the semifinals tonight.