Area Basketball Roundup

Madill Tournament

Sulphur 87, Boswell 58 (Boys)

Boswell carried a 20-18 lead into the second quarter but couldn’t withstand the depth of Class 3A Sulphur, falling to the Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Madill Winter Classic.

Sulphur took command with a 27-11 in period number two and steadily flexed its muscle after that.

Aaron Taylor paced the Scorpions with 19 points with Darin Brown also hitting double figures with 17.

Boswell faces Marietta at 3 p.m. today for third place.

Sulphur 77, Boswell 52 (Girls)

Perennial power Sulphur sprinted to a 33-10 lead in the opening period which proved to be too much for Boswell to overcome in a semifinal loss in the semifinals of the Madill Winter Classic.

The Lady Bulldogs led 63-28 after three stanzas before Boswell got the offense untracked in a 24-points final frame.

Hailey Belvin fueled a balanced attack with 16 points for the Lady Scorpions. Harleigh Belvin tacked on 12 with Breah Stewart and Virginia Beddo tallying 11 points each.

Boswell will meet Gunter, Texas in the third place tilt today at 1:30.

Quinton Tournament

Quinton 45, Caddo 36 (Girls)

An 18-point first quarter explosion by the tournament hosts was too much for Caddo to overcome as the Lady Bruins could never get their offense completely in gear in a tournament semifinal defeat.

Caddo trailed 18-10 after one quarter and 29-17 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Savages 10-3 in the third stanza to cut the margin to five but that’s as close as they would get.

Alli Adair sparked the Lady Bruin offense with 20 points. Brittney Miller chipped in five, Kynsey Dixon had four, Kacie Clower scored three and Tanna Hightower added two.

Caddo 74, Warner 59 (Boys)

Caddo put five players in double figures and utilized sensational balance to roar past Warner and on to the Quinton Tournament championship contest.

After an 11-11 stalemate through one quarter, Caddo began to take command by scoring 21 points in each of the remaining three stanzas.

Garrett McMichael was outstanding with a team-best 22 points in the victory.

Gage McMichael contributed 15 points on the strength of five three-pointers, four of which came in the second period to help break it open.

The Bruins also got 14 points from K.W. Adair, 13 by Kaden Johnson and 10 from Daniel Stone.

Bennington Tournament

Bennington 43, Wapanucka 19 (Girls)

Bennington rolled to a fast start and never looked back in rolling past Wapanucka and into it’s own tournament championship game tonight.

The Lady Bears raced to a 14-2 advantage after one stanza, built that margin to 28-7 at intermission and cruised home from there.

Madison Currie the offensive charge with 12 points while Kristen Jordan added nine. Nicole McWilliams, Maci Haislip and Maria Martinez scored four points apiece.

Colbert 35, Eagletown 23 (Girls)

Kiana Love poured in 17 points as Colbert notched its first victory of the season rolling past Eagletown in the Bennington Tournament.

The Lady Leopards led 5-2 after a low-scoring first period and then blanked Eagletown 8-0 in the second stanza for a 13-2 advantage which they maintained throughout the second half.

Brady Rowland contributed eight points, including a pair of three-pointers. Leigha Brown notched four, McKenzie Lynn added three, Shayley Gibson had two and Toree Buck scored one.

Moyers 33, Colbert 29 (Boys)

Kris Singleton scored a game-high 17 points but it wasn’t enough as Colbert fell to Moyers in the Bennington Tournament semifinals.

Ronnie Rickman added eight with Dillon Winger scoring three and Braden Muller one for the Leopards.

Milburn 39, Victory Life 25 (Girls)

After a slow start Victory Life put together a nice second half but wasn’t able to rally against Milburn in the Bennington Tournament.

Scarlett Stinchcomb pumped in 12 points to lead the way with Tara Dollar adding 11.

Victory Life 57, Eagletown 30 (Boys)

Ben Grody poured in 20 points to help the Eagles to victory over Eagletown and move into the tournament consolation finals.

Daniel Burt chipped in 16 and Kia Adigun scored eight with Tristan Perkins chipping in seven.

Regular Season

Calera 59, Coalgate 40 (Boys)

After trailing throughout the first half, Calera found its spark after intermission to rally for a 59-40 win over visiting Coalgate on Friday night.

The Bulldogs were down 16-9 after one quarter and 24-19 at halftime before erupting with a 21-6 third period advantage as Hunter Fuller and Zach Taylor poured in eight points apiece.

Fuller finished with a game-high 24 points, including eight of nine from the charity stripe as well as seven rebounds. Taylor connected for 18 points, sinking four three-pointers along the way, with four rebounds and six assists.

Fisher Hutchins and Brackus Williams notched six points each as Williams also added seven boards. Kody Toombs scored three and Jaylen Dunn had two.

Calera junior Zach Taylor poured in 18 points Friday night, including four three-pointers to help the Bulldogs rally past Coalgate. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CaleraBoysBasketball-35c.jpg Calera junior Zach Taylor poured in 18 points Friday night, including four three-pointers to help the Bulldogs rally past Coalgate.