Rock Creek advances to tournament title tilts

BOKCHITO – Both the Rock Creek girls and boys used big efforts in the second half to advance to the championships of their own tournament with solid semifinal wins on Friday night.

The Lady Mustangs held off the Stringtown Tigers in the final seconds for a 40-34 victory in one semifinal. The Mustangs exploded in the second half as they rolled past the Soper Red Bears, 50-35, in the other.

The championship games will be played on Saturday night with the girls starting at 6 and the boys to follow.

Girls

For the Lady Mustangs it was tight battle throughout. They only trailed in the opening minutes of the first period before they took lead never relinquished it, although they could never completely put away the visitors.

The Lady Tigers opened the game with a trey. Then Michaela Stinson and Lainey Jestis canned back-to-back three-point buckets for Rock Creek to answer.

With score knotted 8-8, Hannah Heflin made a layup and Stinson hit another from beyond the arc that put the Lady Mustangs in front. With time running out, however, Stringtown went on a mini 4-0 run to cut Rock Creek’s lead to 13-12 at the opening stanza.

Heflin and Jordan Nelson scored all the points in the second period as Stringtown managed just six points and the Lady Mustangs led at halftime 22-18.

Both teams traded buckets in the third period as each scored eight points in the period with Rock Creek maintaining the 30-26 advantage. Teeronie McCann, Brittany Farrington and Stinson all scored in the period.

With less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter the Lady Mustangs were still hanging on to a slim 38-34 lead before Nelson was fouled and she put the game to bed with two connections from the charity stripe.

Heflin and Stinson led the way for the Lady Mustangs with 10 points each.

Boys

It was toe-to-toe through the first half as the two Bryan County Conference club battled to a 19-19 deadlock through two periods.

Rock Creek’s defense began to take over, picking Soper’s pockets as consecutive Red Bear possessions ended in a turnover and the Mustangs made easy fast-break baskets.

Darin James put the Mustangs on his back as he lead the team with 18 points, scoring 10 in the second half.

The first period ended 10-7 in favor of Rock Creek. In the second period the Mustangs led 17-13 before Soper went on a 7-2 run to close out the half in a tie.

In the third quarter, the lead changed hands three times before Rock Creek’s defense stepped up and caused turnovers that led to a decisive 18-2 flurry and the Mustangs had a comfy 41-26 lead to close the period.

James had six points in the run as teammates Sam Roper, Christian McGowen, Brock Allen, Karson Dry, Davis Rogers, Shacona Vandenberg and Austin Green all scored to get in on the action.

Rock Creek’s relentless defense continued to clamp down in the fourth period to secure the win.

The Mustangs’ leading scorer was James with 18 points and Vandenberg was close behind with 10 points.

For Soper, Cody White finished with 14 and Cage Record had 12 points.

Other Tournament Games

Valliant 53, Soper 30 (Girls)

A relentless Valliant attack took over in the first period by outpointing the Lady Bears, 18-4, on the way to the semifinal victory.

JaeLeigh Holder topped the scoring for Soper with eight points with Kaylee Dennis contributing six and Mackenzie Higginbottom and Taylor Herndon adding five apiece.

Soper will meet Stringtown in the tournament third place game today at 3 p.m.

Achille 36, Haworth 27 (Girls)

Achille built a 25-18 first half lead behind 11 points from Jackie Todd and held off Haworth the rest of the way to advance to the consolation championship of the Rock Creek Tournament.

The Lady Eagles notched just 11 points after intermission but allowed only nine with solid defense.

Todd and Raychel Alexander finished with 11 points each to pace Achille. Sommer Rater chipped in while Ashleigh Brown and Jayme Todd scored three apiece.

Senior Shacona Vandenburg looks for an opening as he is closely guarded by Soper’s Cody White in Friday night’s Rock Creek Tournament semifinals. Vandenburg notched 10 points in helping the Mustangs turn back the Red Bears and move on to the championship game. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RockCreekBoys-25ShaconaVandenberg1a.jpg Senior Shacona Vandenburg looks for an opening as he is closely guarded by Soper’s Cody White in Friday night’s Rock Creek Tournament semifinals. Vandenburg notched 10 points in helping the Mustangs turn back the Red Bears and move on to the championship game. Photos by Randy Bruce Rock Creek’s Hannah Heflin goes up for a pair of her 10 points on this play against Stringtown Friday night. The Lady Mustangs held on for a 40-34 win and will play in the tournament championship game against Valliant tonight. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RockCreekGirls-22HannahHoflin1a.jpg Rock Creek’s Hannah Heflin goes up for a pair of her 10 points on this play against Stringtown Friday night. The Lady Mustangs held on for a 40-34 win and will play in the tournament championship game against Valliant tonight. Photos by Randy Bruce