Durant falls in Lion Classic semis

It was a rough night Friday for both Durant teams as they dropped semifinal contests in the 27th Annual Durant Lion Classic.

An offensive dry spell that covered the length of nearly two full quarters put the Lady Lions in a hole from which they could not recover in the opening contest, falling to Springdale, Arkansas, 47-33.

The Lions meanwhile had no answer for an interior avalanche as they fell to Class 6A Yukon, 89-64.

Both teams will play for third place this afternoon as the Durant girls meet Rogers Heritage, Arkansas at 12:40 with the boys tangling with rival Hugo at 2 o’clock.

Girls

It was back and forth early as Durant trailed just 9-6 just over four minutes into the contest but that’s when a proverbial lid went on the basket as the hosts managed only free throws over a span that covered almost 16 clock minutes.

During the fateful dry spell from midway through the first period to the midway point of the third Durant missed 17 consecutive field goal attempts following a Breanna Simmons layup with 3:27 left in the opening stanza.

Simmons also finally ended the futility with a three-pointer at the 3:42 mark of the third quarter.

The good news for the Lady Lions however was Springdale was having its own offensive difficulty during the same period, getting just five points the entire second period while Durant managed none as the Lady Bulldogs led 22-8.

Simmons’ trey in the third quarter cut the deficit to 28-14 but Springdale answered with a 10-0 run to put it out of reach.

The Lady Bulldogs built the lead to as much as 24 points at the end of three before Durant put together a nice flurry of its own in the final frame, sparked by nine consecutive points from senior Destinee Lewis.

The hosts finished on a 14-4 run but could not get any closer while evening their record at 2-2.

Simmons totaled a game-high 15 points while Lewis ended with 14 for the Lady Lions. Tristyn Hamilton and Annalee Jones also scored two each for Durant, which lost scoring catalyst for the game to an elbow injury in the second half. Her status is uncertain.

Springdale had a well-balanced attack topped by Marquesha Davis with 11 points.

Boys

Much like Thursday’s tournament opener, the Lions could not get much of anything going offensively while Yukon raced to an early double-digit lead.

There would be no comeback in the cards this time thanks to a dominant inside performance by Yukon’s 6-10 senior Cameron Martin.

The Division I signee with Jacksonville State, was unstoppable inside much of the night and a terror on the boards, wrapping up with a game-high 31 points.

Durant did a pretty good job on the big man in the opening stanza but it was Miller teammate Jordan Williams that did the brunt of the scoring damage, pumping in 10 of his 13 points in the period, including a pair of three-point bombs.

Yukon led 21-12 at the end of one quarter and steadily build the margin to 46-24 at halftime behind Martin inside.

The Lions put together a nice offensive run in the second half led by Taylor Cox, Wes Engle and Cade Buchanan, all of which finished in double figures but could never get over the hump as they were answered at virtually every step. Yukon high jump champ Vernon Turner was the second half ignitor, posting 12 of his 15 points, including a pair of dunks.

Cox cashed in early at the free throw line, sinking 13 of his 15 charity tosses, en route to a team-best 22 points. Engle connected on three treys and ended wiht 13 points while Cade Buchanan found the hot hand with 10 points all in the second half.

Austin Stallings notched five points, Tre Harper and Brady Nichols scored four apiece while Tanner Davidson, Kyle Hughes and Brody Morgan ended with two each.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Junior Brady Nichols had a huge performance on Thursday night against Southeast and totaled four points along with six rebounds Friday. The Lions fell to Yukon, 89-64, and will play rival Hugo for third place in the tournament today at 2 p.m. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NicholsShot.jpeg Junior Brady Nichols had a huge performance on Thursday night against Southeast and totaled four points along with six rebounds Friday. The Lions fell to Yukon, 89-64, and will play rival Hugo for third place in the tournament today at 2 p.m. Durant girls coach Phil Daniel talks strategy with his team during a timeout at the Durant Lion Classic. The Lady Lions went ice cold from the field for nearly two full quarters Friday night falling to Springdale, Arkansas, 47-33. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DurantGirls.jpeg Durant girls coach Phil Daniel talks strategy with his team during a timeout at the Durant Lion Classic. The Lady Lions went ice cold from the field for nearly two full quarters Friday night falling to Springdale, Arkansas, 47-33.