Rock Creek claims tournament championships

BOKCHITO – Rock Creek got off to a fast start in Saturday night’s boys championship of the Kiamichi Technology Center Invitational and then slapped on the defensive cuffs to topple perennial power Haworth, 55-35.

The Lady Mustangs were also tournament victors, breaking a tie game in the final stanza for a 60-53 win against Valliant.

Rock Creek will host Kiowa tonight for its next outing before a showdown with Caddo on Friday.

Girls

The Lady Mustangs broke a 42-all deadlock early in the fourth quarter with a balanced attack to turn back Valliant in the girls championship battle.

Valliant led 14-9 after one period in the contest before Rock Creek rallied to knot it at 26 at the halftime break. Both teams pumped in 16 points in the third frame to leave things even.

Hannah Heflin tossed in five points while Teeronie McCann and Jordan Nelson added four apiece in the the decisive final period for the Lady Mustangs. Michaela Stinson also contributed three in the quarter as Rock Creek connected on six of 11 shots from the field in the frame.

Heflin ended with 21 points to lead all scorers and was selected to the all-tournament team along with Stinson, who totaled 14 in the game.

Lainey Jestis also added eight points, McCann scored seven with Nelson and Brittany Farrington notching four each.

“We played extremely hard throughout the game,” head coach Wade Johnson said. “We were solid defensively and came up with some big steals late to help seal the win.

“Offensively we started slow but finished strong in the fourth quarter. I think being the third game for both of us we were in better shape and our speed hurt them in the second half. It was a great effort team wide.”

Boys

The Mustangs raced to an 18-10 advantage in the opening period sparked by a pair of three-pointers from Karson Dry and another trey by Davis Rogers.

That’s when Rock Creek really got defensive, yielding just four points to the Lions in the second frame thanks to a strong effort in the backcourt from Sam Roper and Darian James.

Rock Creek meanwhile pushed the lead to 32-14 at intermission with Brock Allen canning two three-pointers and Christian McGowen one.

The Mustangs continued to stymie the explosive Haworth offense with a 13-9 edge in the third quarter as the Lions could never get much going in transition.

“It was a good tournament for us,” Rock Creek head coach Rob Frederick said. “Our guys played really well on Saturday night against a squad that had beaten 4A Broken Bow and played 4A Idabel right to the wire. Defense was really the key and stifled them. We didn’t allow them anything easy. We got back to sharing the ball on offense and creating plays for each other and the rhythm from that got our shots falling again.

“It was nice to get the entire team in and let everyone enjoy playing in a championship because they have all been working hard. We’ve got a big week this week with Kiowa and Caddo coming to town to close the schedule before Christmas.”

Roper, who finished with 10 points in the title tilt, was named the tournament Most Valuable Player, while fellow junior Darian James had seven points and was selected to the All-Tournament Team.

Dry led a balanced attack for the Mustangs with 11 points. McGowen also contributed eight, Allen had six, Shacona Vandenburg scored four, Rogers had three while Dalton Dill, Dylan Robinson and Cactus Williams had two apiece.

The 14th ranked Mustangs are now 9-1 on the season.

Rock Creek’s Darian James played outstanding defensively and tossed in seven points on Saturday night helping the Mustangs defeat Haworth, 55-35, for the Kiamichi Technology Center tournament championship. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RockCreekBoys-3DarianJames1a.jpg Rock Creek’s Darian James played outstanding defensively and tossed in seven points on Saturday night helping the Mustangs defeat Haworth, 55-35, for the Kiamichi Technology Center tournament championship. Michaela Stinson earned All-Tournament honors for Rock Creek on Saturday night, posting 14 points and helping the Lady Mustangs break open a tie game in the fourth quarter for a 60-53 championship victory over Valliant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RockCreekGirls-12MichaelaStinson1a.jpg Michaela Stinson earned All-Tournament honors for Rock Creek on Saturday night, posting 14 points and helping the Lady Mustangs break open a tie game in the fourth quarter for a 60-53 championship victory over Valliant.