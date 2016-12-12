Caddo boys topple Silo for Quinton tourney title

QUINTON – Caddo rode a huge second period advantage to a 71-59 win over Bryan County rival Silo Saturday night in the Quinton Tournament championship game.

Daniel Stone, Garrett McMichael and K.W. Adair combined for 17 points in the second for Caddo as they outscored the Rebels by a whopping 17-2 margin. Silo’s only points in the quarter was a Jake Hamilton bucket.

Silo rolled to a 16-10 advantage after one quarter as Hamilton pumped in eight points along with three-pointers from Dally Cheek and Bryce Brister.

Trailing 27-18 at the half, the Rebels refound their offense in the third led by another seven from Hamilton, but Silo had no answer defensively.

Caddo poured in 26 points during the eight-minute span with Kaden Johnson chipping in eight of those along with a pair of Gage McMichael three-pointers.

Silo sank five three-pointers during a 23-point final frame but could not make up enough difference as the Bruins’ Garrett McMichael pumped in 10 of his team-high 18 points in the quarter.

Three-point shooting was the story for the Rebels during the comeback with Cheek canning three treys and Hamilton and Nolan Brister one each.

Four Bruins reached double figures topped by Garrett McMichael with Daniel Stone contributing 14, Kaden Johnson had 11 and K.W. Adair chipped in 10.

Caddo also got eight from Lance Minyard, six by Gage McMichael and three from Alex Whitley.

Hamilton fueled the Silo attack with 21 points with Cheek tossing in five three-pointers to finish with 15 points. Nolan Brister totaled 10.

The Bruins were outstanding defensively against Silo standout Bryce Brister, who managed just four points. Patch Hamilton also ended with four with Jacob Lawless and Austin Thomas scoring two each.

“We finally got Garrett McMichael going, hitting some threes in the last couple of games,” Caddo head coach Kolby Johnson stated. “It makes him really tough to guard when he looks to shoot some. Kaden and K.W. stayed in the paint all night long dishing assists to Daniel and kicking it out for Gage. Lance Minyard and K.W. were outstanding defensively holding Bryce Brister to just four points and combining for multiple steals.

“Silo has a very good team and we’ve had two really good games against them. Coach Frank does a very good job and they hurt us early on the boards and getting the ball to Jake Hamilton. We tried to make some adjustments to keep it out of his hands to overcome an early 10-point deficit. We played really hard to get the lead back in the second quarter and keep it.”

Caddo visits Stonewall tonight while Silo returns home to face Kingston.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Caddo junior Lance Minyard looks took drive against Silo’s Nolan Brister. Minyard scored eight points and Brister had 10 in Saturday’s Quinton Tournament championship as Caddo avenged an earlier loss with a 71-59 win over the Rebels. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MinyardBrister.jpg Caddo junior Lance Minyard looks took drive against Silo’s Nolan Brister. Minyard scored eight points and Brister had 10 in Saturday’s Quinton Tournament championship as Caddo avenged an earlier loss with a 71-59 win over the Rebels.