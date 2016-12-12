Durant drops Lion Classic third place decisions

Offense was tough to come by for both the Durant girls and boys on Saturday afternoon as each fell in the third place game of the 27th Annual Durant Lion Classic.

The Lady Lions dropped a 51-31 decision to Rogers Heritage, Arkansas while the boys were on the short end of a 55-37 verdict to rival Hugo.

Westmoore won both the girls and boys championship games on Saturday and Durant’s Taylor Cox was named to the All-Tournament team.

Both Lion squads return to action on the road at Ardmore tonight to close out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule.

Girls

Playing without offensive catalyst Haley Morgan, who was sidelined with an elbow injury, Durant got off to a solid start thanks to three-pointers from Tristyn Hamilton and Breanna Simmons along with a Destinee Lewis bucket inside to forge an 8-8 tie six minutes into the game.

The Lady Lions then went cold from the field, getting only a Hamilton trey over the next eight minutes as Rogers Heritage went on an 18-3 scoring spree to take command.

Lewis scored five in the final two minutes of the half, including a nice three-point play that narrowed the gap to 28-16 but that’s as close as Durant would get.

The Lady War Eagles played keep away much of the second half and cashed in at the charity stripe to pick up the win, dropping the Lady Lions to 2-3 on the season.

Hamilton and Simmons ended with nine points apiece for Durant while Lewis contributed seven and freshman Annalee Jones came off the bench with six.

Boys

Durant held its own on the boards against the athletic Buffaloes much of the contest but a few offensive dry spells proved costly in the second and third periods as Hugo was able to steadily pull away.

The Lions led early 4-2 after a Brady Nichols bucket and two free throws from Austin Stallings before the Buffaloes scored six straight points. A Wes Engle trey at the buzzer cut the Hugo margin to 15-14 through one quarter.

A Kyle Hughes three-pointer with 4:51 left in the half gave Durant a 20-17 lead but the Lions managed only one field goal the rest of the quarter as Hugo closed on an 11-2 run for a 28-22 halftime edge.

Back-to-back baskets from Taylor Cox early in the third frame cut the deficit to 30-26 but once again Durant went cold, scoring just two points over the final six minutes of the period while the Buffaloes put together a 13-2 run that virtually put it away.

Hugo led 43-28 through three quarters.

Cox finished with 16 points to pace the Lions. Hughes chipped in six with Engle, Nichols and Stallings contributing four apiece. Tre Harper scored two and Cade Buchanan added one point.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Senior Breanna Simmons looks for an open teammate during Saturday’s action in the Durant Lion Classic. Simmons scored nine points as the Lady Lions dropped a 51-31 verdict to Rogers Heritage, Arkansas. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BreannaSimmons2.jpg Senior Breanna Simmons looks for an open teammate during Saturday’s action in the Durant Lion Classic. Simmons scored nine points as the Lady Lions dropped a 51-31 verdict to Rogers Heritage, Arkansas. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat