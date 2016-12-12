Tushka Lady Tigers claim Hartshorne title

After spotting Wilburton an early lead after one quarter, the Tushka Lady Tigers came roaring back to stay undefeated with a convincing 52-35 victory in the Hartshorne Pick & Shovel Classic Saturday night.

The Lady Tigers are now 10-0 on the year and will host Konawa tonight and Stringtown on Thursday to close out the first semester.

In Saturday’s championship, Tushka trailed 9-8 through one stanza but outscored the Lady Diggers 14-9 in the second period spurred by eight from tournament MVP Jaylee Eaves.

They continued the barrage in the third stanza as Eaves added another eight points in a 14-8 flurry. Tushka then put it away with a 16-9 run in the fourth as Ryann Cochran pumped in seven of those points.

Eaves poured in a game-high 22 points, including three three-pointers to lead the way for the Lady Tigers.

Cochran, who was also selected to the All-Tournament team, also hit double figures with 12 points.

Grace Wall and Adriene Powell tossed in five points each with Alissa Kindred notching four and Lauren Hauff three.