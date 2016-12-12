Posted on by

Tushka Lady Tigers claim Hartshorne title


Staff Report

After spotting Wilburton an early lead after one quarter, the Tushka Lady Tigers came roaring back to stay undefeated with a convincing 52-35 victory in the Hartshorne Pick & Shovel Classic Saturday night.

The Lady Tigers are now 10-0 on the year and will host Konawa tonight and Stringtown on Thursday to close out the first semester.

In Saturday’s championship, Tushka trailed 9-8 through one stanza but outscored the Lady Diggers 14-9 in the second period spurred by eight from tournament MVP Jaylee Eaves.

They continued the barrage in the third stanza as Eaves added another eight points in a 14-8 flurry. Tushka then put it away with a 16-9 run in the fourth as Ryann Cochran pumped in seven of those points.

Eaves poured in a game-high 22 points, including three three-pointers to lead the way for the Lady Tigers.

Cochran, who was also selected to the All-Tournament team, also hit double figures with 12 points.

Grace Wall and Adriene Powell tossed in five points each with Alissa Kindred notching four and Lauren Hauff three.

