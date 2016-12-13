Area Basketball Roundup

Madill Winter Classic

Boswell 57, Gunter 43 (Girls)

The Boswell Lady Scorpions sank 18 of 27 free throws, including 10 in the fourth quarter to turn back Gunter, Texas for third place in the Madill Winter Classic.

Boswell grabbed a 15-7 lead after one quarter and extended that margin to 30-20 at halftime. Gunter narrowed the lead to six after three periods before the Lady Scorpions pulled away with 20 points in the final stanza.

Hailey Belvin pumped in 22 points to pace the offensive attack. Breah Stewart scored 18 and Virginia Beddo also hit double digits with 12.

Harleigh Belvin and Sadie Fomby rounded out the scoring with four and one point respectively.

Boswell will host Fort Towson in its next outing this evening.

Marietta 65, Boswell 62 (Boys)

Boswell’s Scorpions erupted for 43 points after intermission but couldn’t quite overcome a slow start in a narrow loss to Marietta in the Madill Winter Classic third place game.

The Scorpions led 10-4 before being outscored by a whopping 22-9 in the second frame. It was a 44-35 Marietta lead through three quarters.

Aaron Taylor and Hayden Dill posted 19 points apiece to lead the way for Boswell. Darin Brown contributed 11 with Caleb Hitchcock adding five and Levi Russell and Walker Sullivan four apiece.