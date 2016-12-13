MADILL – Durant’s High School wrestling squad picked up three wins in the Annual Madill Dual Tournament, including a 40-39 triumph over rival Ardmore.

In addition to the Ardmore victory in which Durant picked up wins in three of the final four matches, the Lions were 63-15 winners over Prague and 48-36 victors over Pauls Valley. They dropped a 51-21 decision to powerhouse Clinton and a narrow 35-34 verdict against Madill.

Braden Rudolf notched five individual wins to lead the charge for Durant, including four by fall and another 5-3 decision against Clinton.

Durant had a perfect run at heavyweight as well in the five duals with Trever Wann going 2-0 and fellow senior Demario Gray finishing 3-0 in the competition. Wann had a fall victory against Madill to help rally the Lions, which won five of the final six matches but fell one point short. Gray had two fall wins as well.

Freshman Connor Hall also posted wins in each of his four matches, winning two by decision and two by fall.

The Lions got three victories from Isaiah Wright, Cody Hicks, Caden Orlando, Pedro Garcia and Ashleigh Ned.

Ethan Horner and David Gould picked up two wins apiece with Dakota Wallace, Kash Edwards, Fulton Gorges, Garrett Paris scoring one decision apiece.

Durant, which improved to 5-2 in dual action, returns home for its final dual of the first semester on Thursday, facing Sulphur starting at 6 p.m.