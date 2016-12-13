Coleman nips Bennington for tourney crown

BENNINGTON – The Bennington Lady Bears went right down to the wire Saturday night but never quite had an answer for Coleman standout Taylor Barrett in a 46-44 loss to the Wildcats in the Bennington Tournament title game.

Barrett scored 29 points, including 15 of 20 from the charity stripe, to lead all scorers in the game.

It was 8-8 after one period before Coleman surged in front 22-18 at halftime.

Bennington however responded in the third spurred by two treys from Madison Currie and another from Kristen Jordan. A 13-10 run narrowed the gap to 32-31 heading into the final frame.

Jordan canned four three-pointers and finished with 14 points, as did Currie, who hit a pair of treys.

Maci Haislip chipped in four points, Emily Stevens had three with Alexus Gibson, Maria Martinez, Miley Campbell and Kindal Stricklen adding two each. Nicole McWilliams ended with one.

Bennington will host Moyers in its next contest tonight.

Other Tournament Action

Colbert 32, Bennington 31 (Boys)

The Colbert Leopards utilized a strong defensive effort and timely scoring to edge Bennington in the third place game of the Bennington Tournament.

Josh Means and Kris Singleton scored 10 points apiece for the Leopards. Dillon Winger chipped in nine and Ronnie Rickman had four.

Colbert 45, Milburn 27 (Girls)

A terrific start helped catapult the Colbert Lady Leopards to their best offensive performance of the year and the Bennington Tournament consolation title with a win over Milburn.

Colbert built a 12-6 edge after one quarter and pushed that margin to 26-9 at intermission. They outscored the Lady Eagles 8-4 in the third period to continue adding to the lead.

Kiana Love had a huge performance leading the way for the Lady Leopards with 24 points.

McKenzie Lynn tossed in 10 points, Leigha Brown had eight and Brady Rowland scored three.

Colbert closes first semester action on Thursday at home against Wilson.

Victory Life 51, Wapanucka 49 (Boys)

Despite going scoreless in the opening quarter and falling behind by double figures, Victory Life used sensational three-point shooting to rally for a win over Wapanucka for the Bennington Tournament consolation title.

Wapanucka led 10-0 after one quarter before the Eagles got things going rallying to within 23-17 at halftime and 38-36 through three stanzas. They outscored the Indians 15-11 in the final stanza.

Daniel Burt was the spark plug for Victory Life with 26 points, including a sizzling eight three-pointers. He scored nine in the third period and 11 of the team’s 15 in the deciding final period.

Chandler Stampley poured in 17 points as he also hit three treys, scoring seven in the second quarter and eight in the third.

Ben Grody chipped in four while Wally Hite and Chase Williams notched two apiece.

Victory Life returns home to challenge Achille this evening.