Area Basketball Roundup

Silo 68, Kingston 67 (Boys)

Silo built a huge first half lead but needed everything they could muster down the stretch to hold off a frantic Kingston rally.

The Rebels were in front 19-10 after one period and 31-17 at the half before being outscored 19-8 in the third as the Redskins rallied to with 39-36.

The two teams then combined for a whopping 60 points in the final quarter as Kingston poured in 31 but Silo answered with 29 for the big victory.

Silo connected on 20 of 26 at the charity stripe, including 15 of 19 in the final stanza.

Bryce Brister poured in 29 points, hitting three treys and 14 of 18 from the line to lead the charge for the Rebels.

Jake Hamilton pumped in eight key points in the fourth and finished with 15 points as well.

Dally Cheek scored 14, Patch Hamilton had seven and Austin Thomas contributed three for Silo, which travels to Marietta on Thursday for its next outing.

Calera 43, Coalgate 40 (Boys)

Calera took advantage of a big third period to rally past Coalgate in the opening round of the First National Bank Classic in McAlester.

It was the second straight meeting between the two teams, which also played on Friday in Calera, and the Bulldogs prevailed once again behind the one-two punch of Hunter Fuller and Zach Taylor.

Calera led 7-3 after one quarter but was outscored 12-6 in period two as Coalgate took a 15-13 edge into the half.

Fuller and Taylor then got things rolling in the third stanza combining for 17 points to grab a 30-27 advantage which they maintained the rest of the way. Fuller scored 10 in the quarter and Taylor chipped in seven.

The pair combined for all 13 Bulldog points in the fourth as well with Fuller notching seven and Taylor six, including a pair of three-pointers that helped hold off the Wildcats.

Fuller finished with a game-high 22 points as well as six rebounds and four steals while Taylor contributed 16 points, 11 boards and six assists. Brackus Williams and Cole Reeve pumped in two apiece with Jaylen Dunn recording a point. Reeve had a great game on the boards, ending with 12 rebounds.

The Bulldogs return to action in the semifinals on Thursday with a battle against Class 2A top-ranked Wright City at 5:20.

Savanna 70, Calera 41 (Girls)

Nineteenth rated Savanna had too much offensive firepower on Tuesday night in the opening round of the First National Bank Classic in McAlester.

Savanna got off fast with a 23-12 first period en route to a 39-27 halftime lead. They continued the charge by outscoring Calera 31-14 after the break.

Most of Calera’s scoring came from beyond the arc as the Lady Bulldogs canned eight three-pointers.

Logan Mullens sank three of those and ended with a team-high 12 points. Faith Hodge notched eight points, including a pair of threes.

Dally Hallbrooks pumped in eight, Maddie Partain scored five, Nichasie Smith and Maddi Virgin had three each with Kendra St. Clair totaling two.

The Lady Bulldogs return to tournament action on Friday facing Kinta at 6:40 p.m.

Rock Creek 46, Kiowa 41 (Boys)

Class 2A’s 11th ranked Rock Creek had to rally from an early deficit but improved to 10-1 with a 46-41 triumph over Kiowa.

The visiting Cowboys rolled out of the gates with a 17-11 first quarter advantage before the Mustangs clamped on the defense, yielding just four points in the second period.

Rock Creek cashed in a 12-4 advantage in the quarter for a 23-21 halftime advantage.

It was still just a two-point game after three quarters when the Mustangs put it away in the fourth, hitting a perfect seven of seven at the charity stripe.

Brock Allen came off the bench to finish with a game-high 15 points, including seven key points down the stretch.

Sam Roper sank three treys and totaled 11 points as Shacona Vandenburg also hit double figures with 10.

Darian James added six, Christian McGowan scored three while Karson Dry and Austin Green had two apiece.

The Mustangs host Caddo Friday night for their next outing.

Rock Creek 57, Kiowa 36 (Girls)

Rock Creek hit just three of 11 free throw attempts and was outscored 12-0 from three-point territory but got enough easy scoring opportunities in transition to turn back visiting Kiowa.

The Lady Mustangs connected on 27 of 53 field goal tries, getting several of those in a fast first period in which they raced to a 22-4 lead over the Cowgirls.

Kiowa got back in it with a 19-9 second quarter edge to cut the deficit to 31-23 at intermission.

The second half was all Rock Creek however as they steadily pulled away, capitalizing on several Kiowa turnovers.

Michaela Stinson was the offensive catalyst for the Lady Mustangs with 20 points. Jordan Nelson, Brittany Farrington and Teeronie McCann all pumped in nine, Hannah Heflin scored eight and Tiana Harkey finished with two.

Tushka 52, Konawa 39 (Boys)

Tushka broke open a tight game with a 21-point third quarter explosion to dispatch visiting Konawa.

The Tigers led 14-11 after one quarter and held a narrow 27-23 edge at the halftime break before outscoring Konawa 21-5 in the big third stanza.

Zac Southerland had a big effort inside with 17 points and Zach Dill also pumped in 16 for the Tigers.

Dillon Mansell scored seven, Shelby Milam had six and Marcus Hampton added five points.

Tushka will host Stringtown Thursday in its final outing before the Christmas break.

Tushka 53, Konawa 29 (Girls)

With scoring leader Jaylee Eaves on the bench saddled with early foul difficulty, the Tushka Lady Tigers had to find more contributions and did just that while improving to 11-0.

Tushka led 14-10 through one quarter and 25-19 at the halftime before really pulling away in the second half when they outscored the visitors 28-10 to pull away to the victory.

Eaves got rolling in the second half, connecting on a pair of three-pointers and four of four at the charity stripe for a game-high 16 points individually.

Tushka also got a big effort from Taylor Chambers with 12 as she canned a two treys as well. Ryann Cochran scored nine, Alissa Kindred had six, Grace Wall notched four while Lauren Hauff and Adriene Percell totaled two apiece.

Boswell 56, Fort Towson 55 (Boys)

Hayden Dill scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a layup with five seconds left that proved to be the game winner as Boswell stormed back from a six-point deficit in the final quarter to edge Fort Towson in a thriller.

The Scorpions finished with a 20-point fourth stanza after trailing much of the game, getting key three-pointers by Lee Roberts and Kason Barker in the comeback.

Aaron Taylor led the offensive charge for Boswell with 18 points for the game with Dill scoring 17. Roberts contributed six with Darin Brown adding four. Caleb Hitchcock, Barker and Levi Russell scored three apiece and Jesus Rubio tossed in two.

Fort Towson 49, Boswell 45 (Girls)

A two-point second quarter proved to be Boswell’s undoing as the Lady Scorpions fell despite a frantic comeback bid in the fourth quarter.

Fort Towson made just 11 of 23 free throws in the final frame but that proved to be just enough to hold off the Lady Scorpions who trailed 34-26 entering the frame.

Hailey Belvin scored nine of her team-high 20 points in the final stanza for Boswell, including a pair of three-pointers.

Virginia Beddo chipped in 13 points, Breah Stewart scored five, Harleigh Belvin added four and Sadie Fomby finished with three.

Caddo 71, Stonewall 65 (Boys)

The Caddo Bruins built a double figure lead in the first half and then held off the Longhorns down the stretch to run their winning streak to eight straight.

Caddo took an 11-9 edge after one before rattling off 23 points in the second period en route to a 34-22 halftime advantage.

Stonewall trimmed one point off the lead in the third and took a 26-21 edge in the fourth but it was not enough.

Garrett McMichael had another big offensive showing with 23 points, including three three-pointers for the Bruins.

Lance Minyard contributed 13 points, Daniel Stone scored nine, K.W. Adair had seven, Gage McMichael chipped in six, Kaden Johnson posted five and Matthew Jenkins finished with four points.

Caddo 43, Stonewall 38 (Girls)

Trailing 25-21 at halftime, Caddo rallied in the second half with outstanding offensive balance to topple Class A’s eighth-ranked Stonewall on the road.

The Lady Longhorns held Caddo catalyst Alli Adair scoreless in the opening half but Brittney Miller took up the slack in scoring 10 of her team-high 17 points before intermission.

Adair finally got open and drained a three-pointer in the third stanza helping to spur a 13-5 run by the Lady Bruins to take the lead for good.

In addition to Miller’s big effort, Caddo also got nine points from Kacie Clower and seven from Tanna Hightower.

Adair chipped in six in the second half while Kynsey Dixon chipped in four.

Caddo travels to Rock Creek Friday night for its next outing.