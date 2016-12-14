Ardmore pulls away from Durant in decisive 4th

ARDMORE – Taylor Cox poured in a game-high 31 points but ninth-ranked Ardmore pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 76-66 win over the Durant Lions Tuesday night.

Playing considerably shorthanded in the girls game, Durant put up a solid fight for more than a half before succumbing to the third-ranked hosts by a 75-37.

The Lions close the first semester with a record of 3-3 while the Lady Lions fell to 2-4 on the year. Both resume play on January 3 on the road at Atoka.

Girls

Despite playing without two starters (Haley Morgan and Hannah Hime) due to injury and another at less than 100 percent, the Lady Lions put up a valiant fight for the opening half before attrition and pressure defense took its toll.

Ardmore led 22-14 after one and 35-24 at intermission despite a solid effort from senior Breanna Simmons, who notched 11 points in the first two periods despite being iffy prior to the game with an injured ankle.

The Lady Lions got three points from Destinee Lewis and five by Simmons in the third battling even with the hosts as each club tossed in eight points. Ardmore’s pressure finally took its toll, forcing multiple turnovers in the final frame to pull away.

Simmons led the offensive attack for Durant with 16 points but was the only Lady Lion to reach double figures.

Lewis ended with five with Sydney Hampton and Annalee Jones adding four points each. Tristyn Hamilton had an early trey but was held scoreless by the Lady Tigers the rest of the way.

Madi Keel and Karli Westmoreland tossed two points apiece and Cassidy McCann had one.

Boys

Durant got off to a fast start once again scoring the first seven points of the game on four free throws by Cox and a Cade Buchanan trey but the Tigers came storming back to take the lead, thanks largely to eight points on second chance opportunities.

Ardmore led 18-15 after one quarter.

The second period continued to be a nip-and-tuck affair with the Lions getting a spark off the bench as Austin Stallings canned a three-pointer and Tre Harper contributed five points.

Harper’s bucket with 10 seconds left cut the Tiger lead to 33-29 at the half.

The hosts extended the margin to as much as nine after back-to-back Durant turnovers early in the third turned into transition points for Ardmore.

Wes Engle stemmed the tied with a three-pointer, helping ignite a closing run by the Lions. Cox scored seven straight during a 17-10 burst and another Engle trey with 34 seconds left trimmed the margin to to 50-48 after the third.

A Brady Nichols layup off a nice feed from Buchanan opened the final stanza and tied the game at 50, but the Tigers quickly answered behind a huge night from Jamal Clark, reeling off six consecutive points following a pair of Durant turnovers.

Two free throws by Cox cut the margin to 56-52 with 4:29 to play but that proved to be as close as Durant would get down the stretch as Ardmore closed by connecting on 13 of 21 at the line in the final stanza.

Cox’s 31-point performance included 17 of 23 at the charity stripe and a pair of three-pointers.

Harper added a solid second half and also ended in double figures with 11 points. Engle scored six, all coming in the third quarter.

The Lions also got five points from Buchanan, four by Nichols, three from Stallings and two apiece by Kyle Hughes and Brody Morgan.

Clark led three Tigers in double figures with 25 points as Ardmore improved to 2-4 on the season.

Senior Taylor Cox exploded for 31 points Tuesday night but the Durant Lions couldn’t hold off rival Ardmore in the fourth quarter in a 76-66 loss on the road to close out first semester action. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TaylorCox2.jpg Senior Taylor Cox exploded for 31 points Tuesday night but the Durant Lions couldn’t hold off rival Ardmore in the fourth quarter in a 76-66 loss on the road to close out first semester action.

